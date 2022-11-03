Veteran broadcaster Todd Kalas is well-known by Houston Astros fans. As the television play-by-play announcer for the team, his voice is the soundtrack to summer for a lot of Houstonians, which is something that's in his blood.Todd's dad was Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, who spent the first seasons of his career in Houston before becoming a Philadelphia icon.Todd says the Astros playing the Phillies in the World Series has been an ideal scenario."After the first game here in Philadelphia, I got to see people I hadn't seen in 10 or 20 years," said Kalas, who was born in Houston. "It's been a great homecoming."Harry Kalas and a 4-year-old Todd moved from Houston to Philadelphia in 1971, which is where his legacy as a Hall of Fame broadcaster was cemented."It's really one of the great bonds of any broadcaster and city I've ever seen," said Todd. "Dad, and the city, and the team were just all one."-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

