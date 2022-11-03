Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Rice University's Moody Center commissions talented Nigerian artist to craft special new beer
A party to celebrate an art exhibition immediately conjures images of well-dressed people standing around sipping wine, but that won’t be the case this Saturday, November 5 at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. Instead, attendees at Saturday night’s Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience will be drinking a very special beer. The Moody Center invited Emeka Ogboh, a Nigerian-born, Berlin-based artist whose lightbox work Spirit and Matter is featured at the center, to collaborate with local brewery Astral Brewing on Japa, a stout that’s intended to capture the flavors of Houston. The result is a beer that has...
Goode Co. announces opening date for highly anticipated new Heights Tex-Mex restaurant
The wait is almost over for Goode Company’s debut in the Heights. Kitchen & Cantina, the company’s Tex-Mex restaurant, will open for dinner on Tuesday, November 8 with lunch to follow on November 10. For Goode Company Restaurants president and chef Levi Goode, the time is right to be in the Heights. “I really enjoy all that the Heights has offered in the past and where it’s going,” Goode tells CultureMap. “Being that we’ve been in the community for as long as we have, just seemed like a natural fit to have Kitchen and Cantina here.”Goode Co. first announced its...
Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks
Good news for fans of hamantaschen and rye bread who live just west of the Galleria area. Three Brothers Bakery has quietly opened its new location in the Walgreens-anchored center at 574 Chimney Rock Rd.Located in a former Murphy's Deli, the new Three Brothers occupies a 1,300-square-foot space. The bakery, a staple of Houston's Jewish community, serves breads, cakes, cookies, pies and other items. It will also offer a full range of coffee drinks. ...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour
Houston fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Toyota Center on July 11, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 at ToyotaCenter.com. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through Monday,...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
9 best November food and drink events in Houston — from Butcher's Ball to Tokyo Night Festival
Fall festival season is in full swing, and, of course Houston hospitality professionals are participating in a number of fun events, many of which raise money for worthy causes. From bar takeovers to sommelier competitions to Tokyo-inspired street festival, the next month offers plenty of food-focused opportunities to experience something different. Below are nine of our favorites: Licorería Limantour Bar Takeover at Julep, November 1Houston’s James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar will celebrate Dia de los Muertos by welcoming Licorería Limantour co-owner Benjamin Padrón and bar manager Eduardo Nava for a one night only takeover event. Recently named the No. 4 bar in...
Magnificent Memorial-area mansion shatters record as most expensive home sold in Houston
Houston is no stranger to multi-million dollar home sales. Driving through River Oaks, Hunter's Creek, or West U means passing home after home with seven-figure price tags. But, 120 Carnarvon Dr. is special. Tucked into the beautifully wooded acres behind the tony Houstonian Club and Spa, the home dubbed The Manor on Carnarvon recently sold for more than $20 million, setting a record for the most-expensive single-family home sale in MLS in Houston history.Sworn to secrecy, representatives from listing firm Douglas Elliman Realty couldn't disclose the actual sale price to CultureMap. Suffice it to say, as it was once listed...
New Southern-inspired restaurant and bar rocks Houston with live music, classic fare, and more
A group of Houston hospitality veterans are putting a fresh spin on one of the Richmond Strip’s most iconic destinations. Rockhouse Southern Kitchen will open next year in the former Billy Blues/Diablo Loco space at 6025 Richmond Ave. The partners behind the Warwick, a Southern-inspired restaurant that opened earlier this year in the former Houston’s space on Westheimer, have once again teamed up to create Rockhouse. They include Prospect Park co-owner Rob Wright, Bar 5015 owner Steve Rogers, Slowpokers co-owner Mazen Baltagi, and local attorney Kurt Agomuo. Collectively, the group has operated everything from coffee shops to steakhouses and brings...
12 best November performances no Houston theater fan should miss
While some Halloween spirit remains in November — including ghost stories (4th Wall Theatre), friendly sea monsters (the Alley) and possible zombies (Rec Room) — it’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shows for much of this month.Look for a brand-new Christmas Carol, holiday cabaret, Christmas Motown, Panto and our favorite Nutty prince. Those whose plans are to Bah Humbug until December can stay in a holiday-free zone with some blue men, singing queens, farcical French servants, and the Catastrophic gang.Blue Man Group from Performing Arts Houston (November 5 and 6)If you’re already feeling a bit blue as...
Hot new Korean steakhouse sizzles in the Heights with tableside-grilled meats and classic fare
Houston’s newest Korean steakhouse has opened in the Heights. Karne began its soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening November 11.Located in a recently constructed building at 2805 White Oak Dr., Karne is the latest project from Houston restaurateur Jason Cho. Known for his Korean fried chicken restaurant Dak & Bop and as the franchisee for the Galleria-area location of Korean coffee shop Tom N Toms, Cho partnered with chef Yurum “KP” Nam to open Karne. Nam brings extensive experience to his role, including acclaimed restaurants The Modern and Gramercy Tavern, as well as Zusik, a Korean restaurant...
Beloved Houston Astros announcer shares deeply personal family bond with Philadelphia
Veteran broadcaster Todd Kalas is well-known by Houston Astros fans. As the television play-by-play announcer for the team, his voice is the soundtrack to summer for a lot of Houstonians, which is something that's in his blood.Todd's dad was Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, who spent the first seasons of his career in Houston before becoming a Philadelphia icon.Todd says the Astros playing the Phillies in the World Series has been an ideal scenario."After the first game here in Philadelphia, I got to see people I hadn't seen in 10 or 20 years," said Kalas, who was born in Houston. "It's been a great homecoming."Harry Kalas and a 4-year-old Todd moved from Houston to Philadelphia in 1971, which is where his legacy as a Hall of Fame broadcaster was cemented."It's really one of the great bonds of any broadcaster and city I've ever seen," said Todd. "Dad, and the city, and the team were just all one."-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Bustling Lower Heights mixed-use development adds breakfast, healthy fare, spas, and more
A Heights-area mixed-use development is expanding with new restaurant and retail tenants. Gulf Coast Commercial Group has signed the new arrivals to the Lower Heights District, the 24-acre, Kroger and Home Depot-anchored development that's located just south of the Heights near the intersection of Studemont and I-10 . Leading the list is Flat Top Grill, which is scheduled to open in December. Part of the Dallas-based Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group (Genghis Grill), the restaurant provides diners with the ability to build-their-own meals from more than 80 ingredients, including vegetables, scratch-made sauces, proteins, and spices. The flexible menu caters to those seeking...
These are the best Halloween happenings to scare up serious fun in Houston
This year, Halloween in Houston comes as our beloved Astros kick off their World Series championship quest. Fans of All Hallow's Eve, meanwhile, can enjoy four days of spooky fun, including city and community events, costumed fun in parks, and even bar affairs and mystery-themed dinners. With that in mind, we've rounded up your best bets to scare up some fun this season.Friday, October 28Color Factory's cleverly titled Haunted Hues boasts interactive installations and immersive rooms with ghoulishly good goodies, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, and a refreshing partnership with JuiceLand. Bring your boo, the little ones, or the whole...
Houston Astros announce Mattress Mack will throw first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
UPDATE: Minutes after this story originally published, the Houston Astros announced that McIngvale will throw out the first pitch on Game 6 of the World Series. -----Ever since Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale blasted a smack-talking Philadelphia Phillies fan with a profanity-littered comeback on Tuesday, November 1 after Game 3 of the World Series, fans across Houston have rallied to his defense if his beloved Houston Astros. That zealous support has sparked a petition on popular social justice platform Change.org. User Dean Lankford created the call to action, titled "Have Mattress Mack throw out the first pitch at Game 6 World...
Dazzling new international anime music festival heads to Houston with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is heading to Houston to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to H-Town's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26, 2023 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. The appropriately titled fest also heads to Irving, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, February 25.Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Houston
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to Houston at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023. She'll also visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Texas dates are three of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. At both the Houston and Arlington dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become the fastest selling album of her...
Celebrity designer Jason Wu wows with Spring 2023 runway debut at Uptown's most chic boutique
Posh Uptown Park boutique Elizabeth Anthony lit up the sky with the Houston debut of Jason Wu's 2023 Spring/Summer Collection at the 7th Annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show. Fashionistas turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the designer seated front and center through the entire show – a bold move as designers usually stay in the back until the final walk – and to get the first look at his newest designs. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, and Jennifer Mohler Graves at the 7th Annual...
How new advances at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital are improving spina bifida outcomes
Spina bifida is the most common neural tube defect in the United States, affecting approximately 2,000 live births in the country every year.Here, Ramesha Papanna, MD, MPH, answers questions about the condition and innovative treatment options to improve outcomes. Dr. Papanna is a professor of maternal-fetal medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, and co-director of and affiliated with The Fetal Center at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.Question: What is spina bifida, and how does it affect a child’s health?Answer: Spina bifida is a birth defect that’s essentially an opening in the spine that exposes the spinal cord to the...
Guy Fieri-approved Montrose barbecue joint fires up hot new Memorial location
A popular Montrose barbecue joint is heading west. The Pit Room will open a second location in the Memorial City area in the third quarter of 2023.Located in MetroNational's Benignus Plaza, the new restaurant will occupy approximately 6,200-square-feet just west of the Gateway Memorial City development (10301-A Katy Freeway). Considerably larger than the Montrose original, the new restaurant will combine both the Pit Room and its adjacent bar the Patio at the Pit Room into one space. The new restaurant will feature seating for 100 inside, 25 at an indoor-outdoor bar, and 80 on a covered, 2,600-square-foot patio. A dedicated...
Shania Twain rides into Houston to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...
