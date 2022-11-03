Read full article on original website
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Hot chicken concept pops up for one night only
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsChef Laila Bazahm, who landed in Austin at Eberly after her own restaurant, Hawker 45, earned international acclaim, is branching out for a one-night-only pop-up on November 19 at Central Machine Works. The Bird & Crown serves hot chicken in three sandwiches inspired by Filipino, Korean, and Indian flavors. These sandwiches have the basics — namely crispy chicken and something to cool things down — with big...
Entertainment chain Main Event serves up new restaurant at Austin location
Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, can’t resist adding even more to its roster. At its Austin location on North US Hwy 183, the games are still the main event, but now dinner is taken care of too — not just a few items at a concession window, but a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that boasts “nearly 50 new and unique menu items.”These items start with the standard arcade food staples — burgers, sandwiches, pizza — but Family Kitchen applies its own spins for a more creative menu. Whereas before, the entertainment...
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar gathers miraculous music lineup and 200 artisans
Austinites are lucky as the holidays roll around. The city is brimming with creatives, yes, but also organizers who make sure these artisans can get their products in front of as many people as possible. No one takes this as far as Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, back again this December 17-23.More than 200 artists — the most the event has ever curated — will gather for the shopping portion of the bazaar, many of whom carry wall art, pottery, and wood crafts. Much of the variety comes from different styles of similar arts, but there are outliers on the roster: The...
Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast
The Austin real estate market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. as we head into 2023.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names Austin the No. 4 U.S. market to watch in 2023, behind Nashville (No. 1), Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 2), and Atlanta (No. 3). The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and...
Ever-popular East Austin Lit Crawl sets the scene for Texas Book Festival
Austinites crawling through that last book they picked up (you had such high hopes, and yet…) have a chance to renew their vigor for reading on Saturday, November 5. Lit Crawl Austin, a free spinoff event of the Texas Book Festival, will take participants through a series of locations where they’ll enjoy the literary equivalent of a session IPA: a short story, a conversation, perhaps even an actual beer with a new bookish friend.The crawl calls this its “12th year of irreverent literary programming,” which ranges from straight-up silliness to political activism, culminating in a closing celebration dedicated to banned...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Get outside and explore the many wide-open spaces that are perfect for mixing and mingling in the city limits. Savor the flavors of the city and the entire state at the Austin Food & Wine Festival or watch a family-friendly flick under the stars at Mueller Lake Park. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, November 3CultureMap presents The TailgateDon’t miss the newest signature event series from CultureMap. Embrace and celebrate the Texas tailgating lifestyle with an elevated experience complete with game day-inspired activities,...
2 Austin plant sellers spend a decade together in neighborhood business symbiosis
When I moved to Austin and started collecting plants, I was vaguely privy to discussions about rare plants. People would post in Facebook groups, “I’ve been looking for this plant everywhere. Can’t believe I finally found it.” Or, “Does anyone know where I can look?” East Austin Succulents, a sandy paradise of water-retaining plants and wacky containers, was the source of my naivety.I couldn’t believe that a casual plant collector would struggle to find anything but the rarest of plants, because East Austin Succulents — my only reference point — had them all. And some of those really rare ones,...
Austin's iconic Broken Spoke will receive historical designation from city
Update — In a meeting on November 3, Austin City Council voted in favor of the Broken Spoke's historical designation, which should be in place by April 2023.---Austin's iconic Broken Spoke could soon be a named a historical landmark by the City.The Austin City Council will vote to make the designation official later this week.The dance hall, located at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd., has been open since 1964 and many famous musicians have graced its stage, including George Strait, Willie Nelson and many others. Dolly Parton even shot a made-for-TV movie at the dancehall and the location has been featured...
Brené Brown joins Bono for an intimate conversation at Austin's Paramount Theatre
What do you get when you put one of Ireland's most famous rockers with one of the world's leading researchers on vulnerability? Austinites are about to find out. U2 frontman Bono and Texas' own Brené Brown are chatting live at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, November 10.Presented by ACL Fest's Bonus Tracks, the live conversation is in support of Bono's new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Tickets for the evening will go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 am, and each ticket will include a hardcover copy of the book. The event itself will take place from 4...
Austin named the No. 9 best city for families in new report
Here's good news for the 20 percent of Austin families who are raising children: A recent report names the Capital City one of the most family-friendly places in the United States.In StorageCafe's recent analysis of 100 large and mid-size cities to raise a family, Austin places at No. 9 overall. StorageCafe, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, evaluated 29 factors including public school rankings, childcare cost, neighborhood safety, and community amenities to determine the best cities to live in for families with children.Austin ranked second for public school ratings, and touted a mid-range affordability factor,...
Austin will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023
Big news from the Moody Center last night: during Carrie Underwood's sold out show, CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini came on stage to announce that the CMT Music Awards will come to Austin next year. Airing Sunday, April 2, 2023, the fan-voted awards ceremony will be hosted in Austin for the first time ever.Ballerini will return as the event's co-host for the third year in a row, which she also shared during Underwood's set. The Austin stop of Underwood's Denim and Rhinestones Tour was the perfect time to share the announcement, since Underwood currently holds the title as the...
Austin cozies up as No. 2 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow. A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with Austin landing at No. 2.Comparing around 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas, the study groups cities by warm and cold weather. Rather...
New brewpub puts down roots in Austin's busy Rainey Street District
A new watering hole is headed to one of Austin's busiest food and drink destinations. Slated to open in the Rainey Street District on November 17, the Stay Put will offer plenty of reasons to do just that, inviting guests to settle into its comfortable neighborhood environment with beer brewed onsite, draft cocktails, and a dog-friendly patio.With a combined indoor-outdoor square footage of 3,043, two separate bars will help separate the space into more intimate, individual settings. The indoor area will be the most intimate of the two, featuring a 46-seat oak bar; hand-built communal tables, and locally sourced taxidermy...
Austin Food & Wine Festival plates up extra helping of all-star chefs for this weekend's food festivities
Just because Austin City Limits Festival is over, doesn't mean festival season is over here in Austin. And for food lovers, one of the best festivals of the year is taking place this weekend. The Austin Food & Wine festival starts on Friday, November 4, and runs through Sunday, November 6.As if the previously announced lineup of local, regional, and national chefs were not overwhelming enough, the festival recently released an update list for its Chef Showcase lineup, Rock Your Taco event, and Sunday Fire Pit. The Chef Showcase lineup now includes Kyle Mulligan (1417); Robert Mata (Benvolio’s); Laila Bazahm...
New music festival two-steps into Georgetown with classic and cutting-edge country stars
Country is one of the widest and most misunderstood genres in popular music. Even in Texas, where fans don’t have to look for a way into its traditions as they would in many other areas, the genre is sharply divided — mostly between “old” and “new” country. Much to the excitement and chagrin of many country fans on one side or the other, artists like Orville Peck and Lil Nas X have made huge strides in expanding the bounds genre, which makes headlines every year that it continues to grow its market share.Festivals can lean into that division, or take...
Austin father-daughter photography duo captures essence of ACL Fest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin father-daughter photography duo captures essence of ACL Fest through her lens. Multi-generational photography team Daniel and Ryder Cavazos took on ACL Fest together this year.2. 400-acre surf park deemed 'biggest' on the planet rides a wave into Austin. The 400-acre development will be called Pura Vida and will land near the Austin airport.3. The weirdest homes in Austin welcome tourists this Halloween weekend. The Weird Homes Tour is returning for the first time since 2019.4. Austin-based boot maker takes over storied Tesoros space on South Congress. The hometown boot brand moved up the block to Tesoro's Trading Company's old space.5. The Contemporary Austin unveils confrontational but celebratory new mural in the heart of downtown. The downtown has unveiled a new mural on that prime wall space on Seventh Street and Congress Avenue.
7 spooky things to know in Austin food right now: Restaurants and bars bite into Halloween
Editor’s note: There are so many Halloween weekend events offering delicious snacks to sink your fangs into, and cocktails to drive you to madness, we were spellbound. We have you covered with a special Halloween roundup of fun-scary food news.Hotel Van Zandt's rooftop bar and restaurant, Geraldine's, has fun things going on every night through Halloween itself. On October 28 and 29 there are regularly scheduled nighttime live music sets, followed by the weekly jazz brunch on October 30. Then on Halloween one of Austin’s truly weirdest bands (fronted by puppets), Fragile Rock, puts on an emo show to remember....
Austin's acclaimed destination spa unwraps exclusive $1,000 Swiss facial for 25th anniversary
When the Lake Austin Spa Resort went shopping for a 25th-anniversary gift for guests, it aimed higher than traditional silver and picked treatments that incorporated gold, diamonds, and caviar. As a result, the dreamy destination spa now offers some of the most opulent, exclusive, and — at upwards of $1,000 — most expensive facials in the world.In anticipation of its milestone anniversary in 2022, the Lake Austin Spa Resort’s LakeHouse Spa partnered with Swiss luxury skincare brand Valmont to introduce the new facials, which are as cutting-edge as they are indulgent.Creme de la creme among them is The Regal by...
Community First Village expands to continue combating homelessness in Austin
Mobile Loaves and Fishes (MLF) is helping to combat homelessness in northeast Travis County.On Wednesday, October 26, the nonprofit organization broke ground on an expansion of its Community First! Village. This expansion will add another 1,400 homes to the already 400-home community.“Building a neighborhood of this magnitude that is uniquely focused on serving the city’s most vulnerable neighbors – men and women who are experiencing chronic homelessness – requires collaboration across all parts of the community," MLF Founder and CEO Alan Graham said. "We are grateful for the level of support and collaboration we’ve experienced that’s made it possible to continue growing Community First! Village and serving our friends who need us most."The expansion will take place at two sites, the Hog Eye Road expansion and at the Burleson Road property. This expansion will include townhomes and community buildings, which could include an outdoor kitchen or a laundry, restroom or shower facility.The organization plans to have residents move into the new homes by 2025.--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Best pastrami in Texas graduates from farmers markets to its own East Austin deli
Not every farmers market is so lucky as to have a stand shelling out freshly sliced hot pastrami. Mum Foods brought the people what they didn’t know they needed — and what they promptly fell in love with — for years at three Austin markets, earning acclaim in Texas Monthly for the “best pastrami in the state” all the way back in 2017, and maintaining a juicy reputation since. It is finally taking up a more permanent residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 5811 Manor Road.Officially Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, the new space plans a soft opening on...
