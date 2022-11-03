ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years

By The Associated Press
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aq6M_0ixfrcEO00

NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC is canceling Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years, with its new president saying he wanted to focus on the network's core strength of business news.

Smith, who is leaving the network, will have his last telecast sometime later this month. He did not have any immediate comment.

Smith landed at CNBC after abruptly leaving Fox News Channel in 2019, establishing a general interest news show that aired at 7 p.m. Eastern on weeknights.

CNBC said Smith's show attracted the richest audience of any evening program on cable news — usually a huge selling point. But there clearly weren't enough viewers.

His show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, down slightly from 2021, the Nielsen company said. For the last three months of 2020, "The News with Shepard Smith" had 280,000 viewers.

By contrast, Fox News' Jesse Watters had 3.4 million viewers in the same time slot on Tuesday and MSNBC's Joy Reid had 1.3 million, Nielsen said.

Smith was lured to CNBC by previous chief executive Mark Hoffman. But Hoffman was replaced in September by KC Sullivan, who announced Smith's exit in a memo to staff on Thursday.

"I believe we must prioritize and focus on our core strengths of business news and personal finance," Sullivan wrote.

He said a business news show will launch in the same time period early next year, but offered no other details.

The CNBC chief said that "at a time when misinformation and disinformation is rampant, 'The News' succeeded in providing audiences with the clearest understanding of the facts."

Smith worked at Fox from its inception in 1996 until 2019, quitting after a run-in with Fox's ascendant opinion host, Tucker Carlson. For several years he had anchored a 7 p.m. show on Fox, but it had been moved to the afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
The Independent

Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
Washington Examiner

Don Lemon's CNN This Morning falls flat against Fox News and MSNBC programming

CNN's new morning program, CNN This Morning, drew dismal viewership for its premiere episode on Tuesday. The program, hosted by Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins, brought in 387,000 total viewers, only 71,000 of which were of the coveted 25-54 demographic. The show aired from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00...
TheDailyBeast

Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson

After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
AdWeek

Shepard Smith to Leave CNBC as Network Cancels His Evening Newscast

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNBC’s experiment in general interest news is coming to an end. At least for the foreseeable future. The financial cable news...
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 24 Basic Cable Ranker: Top-Ranked Fox News Posts Week-to-Week Gains Heading Into Midterms

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 24 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 43 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 89 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
News Breaking LIVE

New Details Revealed About CNN's Morning Show Changes

Further details were announced Thursday about the new morning show that will launch on CNN on Tuesday, November 1, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. The new details were revealed along with a new promo video that showed the hosts conversing and drinking coffee. The show looks to emphasize the “we’re all friends” chemistry that other morning shows include, such as NBC’s “Today Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which new CNN president Chris Licht helped produce.
AOL Corp

MSNBC cuts ties with Tiffany Cross, ends weekend show

Production staff for her show, “The Cross Connection,” which began in late 2020, got word of the unexpected move on Friday morning. MSNBC has reportedly cut ties with Tiffany Cross, the popular host of “The Cross Connection,” its Saturday morning political show. According to Variety, sources...
WASHINGTON STATE
AdWeek

Axios’ Sara Fischer Joins CNN as On-Air Media Contributor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer is joining CNN as an on-air contributor on the media beat, it was announced Tuesday. Fischer — who previously worked at CNN’s DC bureau in 2013-2014 — has appeared across a bevy of TV news networks in the past to discuss news concerning corporate media, tech, deals, entertainment, media regulation, and consumer habits. Now, she’ll be doing that exclusively for CNN.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy