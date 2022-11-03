Read full article on original website
Trio Attacked Man At Knifepoint, Stole Jewelry In Roslyn, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man was attacked and robbed at knifepoint on a Long Island street early Friday, Nov. 4. Nassau County Police said the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in Roslyn, in front of the historic Roslyn National Bank and Trust Company building, located at Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue.
Herald Community Newspapers
Two found with loaded gun in Inwood
A loaded semi-automatic Glock-19 gun was found in a vehicle stopped by police in Inwood on Nov. 5, resulting in the arrest of two people. Nassau police saw a 2021 Toyota not remaining in its lane heading east on Burnside Avenue in Inwood near 1 a.m. The police stopped the car at the intersection of Burnside and Wahl avenues. During the subsequent investigation the gun was found.
Police: Suspect wanted for Queens hit-and-run assault
Police are asking the public to help locate the individual responsible for a hit-and-run assault in Queens.
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.
40-Year-Old Local Man Accused Of Trespassing At Hicksville High School 'Numerous Times'
A Long Island man has been accused of trespassing on the grounds of a local high school. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of the Hicksville man for criminal trespassing that occurred between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Hicksville. According to...
Police looking for suspects who they say tried to injure driver in College Point
Police are looking for the two drivers who they say tried to injure a man with a gun and their cars in Queens.
News 12
NYPD: Suspect wanted after man shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn. They say he was shot on the corner of Logan Street and Sutter Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was immediately taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition. The suspect...
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Duo Busted Selling Heroin, Meth At Manhasset Macy's Store, Police Say
Two people are facing charges for allegedly selling drugs at a Long Island business. Jamil Dabson, age 36, and Violet Speller, age 30, both of Far Rockaway, were arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, following a narcotics investigation by Nassau County Police. Officers busted the pair at around 10:40 p.m. at the...
'Can No Longer Endanger Community': Jury Convicts Central Islip Cocaine Dealer
A Long Island cocaine dealer is facing years in prison after being convicted on drug charges. Following a two-week trial, Sean Mohan, age 49, of Central Islip, was found guilty by a Suffolk County jury Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
yonkerstimes.com
Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video
A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery Of Taxi Driver In Riverhead
Police are asking for help in locating a suspect who is charged with robbing a taxi cab driver on Long Island. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at around 9 p.m., police in Suffolk County received a report of a robbery in Riverhead at the River Pointe Apartments at 821 East Main St., according to Riverhead Police.
Police seek help locating Riverhead teen
Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Queens shoving: NYPD
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested on an assault charge in connection to the fatal shoving of a man on a Jamaica street, according to authorities. Kent Cambridge, 33, was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the June attack that killed Justin Hill, 37, police said. Hill was walking near Hillside […]
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
Swastikas, Racial Slur Found Carved Into Tree At Lynbrook Middle School
An investigation is underway after antisemitic symbols and a racial slur were found carved into a tree at a Long Island middle school. The carvings were found Thursday, Nov. 3, in Lynbrook at South Lynbrook Middle School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators were contacted by the school’s principal, who...
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
