atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: So, the defense is championship caliber, after all

There were some who questioned whether Georgia’s defense was up to the task against the nation’s No. 1 offense, Tennessee, on Saturday. Some people. Certainly not me, though. That, I can assure you. But some people. OK, I can sense there will be skepticism among readers. Yes, I...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

Vols suffer first loss, fall to Bulldogs 27-13

All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia

The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game

It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday

It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

TN, GA governors make wager on Tennessee-Georgia game

House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday right over on WVLT.
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

Rocky Flats Fire

Georgia defense sacks Hendon Hooker 6 times in dominating performance.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
KNOXVILLE, TN

