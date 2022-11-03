Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sounds off on unsung hero in Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive boost to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday night. Kirby Smart’s squad took out the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in dominating fashion, eventually ending the game 27 – 13. It was an impressive win that saw the Bulldogs squeeze the life out of the best team in the nation.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: So, the defense is championship caliber, after all
There were some who questioned whether Georgia’s defense was up to the task against the nation’s No. 1 offense, Tennessee, on Saturday. Some people. Certainly not me, though. That, I can assure you. But some people. OK, I can sense there will be skepticism among readers. Yes, I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
dawgnation.com
Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t so much because Georgia outplayed Tennessee. To be sure, the Bulldogs did so in the 27-13 win over the previously unbeaten Volunteers. The final score does not capture how thoroughly the Bulldogs dominated Tennessee. The Bulldogs beat the Volunteers because at...
dawgnation.com
From Kirby Smart celebrating to Stetson Bennett’s phone, the best viral moments from Georgia football’s win over Tennessee
Georgia fans won’t forget the events of Saturday for a long, long time. The fanbase made a huge difference on Saturday afternoon in cheering on the No. 1 Bulldogs. More importantly, the rabid group of 92,000 fans absolutely spooked the high-flying Tennessee offense. The Volunteers had seven false start...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts, I am not going to lie’: Vols fans disappointed after game between Georgia
ATHENS, GA. (WSMV) - Tennessee football leads the country in scoring and averages 49.4 points per game. Saturday night, UT put up just 13 points against UGA. It was a huge letdown for Vol fans at Sanford Stadium. “It hurts. I am not going to lie,” Tennessee senior Clay Waite...
247Sports
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
wvlt.tv
Vols suffer first loss, fall to Bulldogs 27-13
Let's Get Cooking with Chef John from the Cutting Edge Classroom. The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said. House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. Updated: 23 hours ago. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols...
College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia
The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game
It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Georgia to wear jersey patch honoring legendary Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley against Tennessee
Last week, legendary Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley died at the age of 90. When the Bulldogs take the field for a top-three clash with Tennessee on Saturday, they will be sporting a patch on their jerseys to honor Dooley. Dooley was one of the most impactful figures in...
Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday
It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
‘He’ll always be here’: Fans remember legendary Head Coach Vince Dooley
ATHENS, Ga (WSAV) — While Georgia vs Tennessee might be the game of the year in the SEC, it’s with a heavy heart that the dawgs enter tonight’s matchup. It’s their first home game following the passing of Legendary Head Coach Vince Dooley. “He put the University of Georgia on the map,” said longtime UGA […]
wvlt.tv
TN, GA governors make wager on Tennessee-Georgia game
House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday right over on WVLT. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. IT'S GAME DAY! 🏈🍊 WVLT's Zack Rickens is at Sanford Stadium...
wvlt.tv
Rocky Flats Fire
Let's Get Cooking with Chef John from the Cutting Edge Classroom. Georgia defense sacks Hendon Hooker 6 times in dominating performance. House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. Updated: 21 hours ago. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the...
ESPN
How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
