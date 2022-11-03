Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.

