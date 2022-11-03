Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
kezi.com
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center
The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.
Aloha man accused of 1974 murders of 2 teens: WCSO
An Aloha man was arrested in the decades-old killing of two teenage boys in 1974, investigators announced Friday.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
WWEEK
How Did Two Grant High Students Get From Choir Practice and the Track Team to Allegations of Armed Robbery?
This story, titled “The Boys Next Door,” originally ran in the May 27, 1998, edition of WW. Can he be a choir boy and a cold-hearted robber? A student body president who, in his spare time, points pistols at cashiers?. Authorities in charge of an intense investigation into...
6 businesses damaged in SE Portland, burglars at-large
Six businesses in Southeast Portland were damaged, including some from burglaries, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Portland police said.
Videos show crash that killed Portland anti-fascist activist, prosecutors say; judge denies bail for suspect
A judge denied bail for a man accused of killing Sean Kealiher three years ago as prosecutors showed videos in court Friday that appear to capture an SUV plowing into the prominent anti-fascist activist and played a recording of the driver’s apparent confession. Christopher E. Knipe, now 47, is...
Man sentenced for multiple felonies after shooting at Molalla police
A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
Teens among accused shoplifters caught in Washington Square Mall blitz
More than a dozen people, including two 17-year-olds, were arrested Wednesday during a shoplifting blitz at Washington Square Mall.
KATU.com
13 arrested in Washington Sqaure Mall shoplifting blitz, $8,000 in merch recovered
TIGARD, Ore. — Over $8000 in stolen merchandise, 80 blue M30 pills (likely containing fentanyl), evidence of identity theft, and more was recovered in a successful shoplifting blitz that resulted in 13 arrests. The effort was held at stores in the Washington Square Mall area Wednesday, coordinated in a...
Driver arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Salem
One man has been arrested following a fatal car crash in Salem Thursday evening, according to Salem Police Department.
kptv.com
Deputies ask for help identifying Washington County suspect who shot camper, house
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shooting suspect. Deputies responded to gunfire Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. near SW Augusta Drive and SW Imperial Court in Aloha. According to WCSO, several nearby residents reported hearing someone...
Channel 6000
PPB: 3 Portland shootings in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood Wednesday night. It’s one of three shootings that Portland Police say happened within 24 hours. In 2021, the City of Portland broke a record in deadly shootings. PPB says this year, the numbers aren’t...
TriMet pulls FX2 rapid buses off the street in ‘abundance of caution’
TriMet’s bright green FX2-Division line buses, which hit the streets on Sept. 18 as part of a much-anticipated $175 million rapid-transit project, are off the roads less than two months later. A notice on TriMet’s website says standard 40-foot buses replaced the new 60-foot articulated buses on Nov. 2...
KTVB
Portland man charged with collecting almost $100,000 in PPP loans for fake businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man created a pair of bogus businesses, including a restaurant called "Slippery Pete’s," to defraud the government of COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Sean Kirkpatrick of Portland was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court. Prosecutors claim...
Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0