Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
PPB: 3 Portland shootings in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood Wednesday night. It’s one of three shootings that Portland Police say happened within 24 hours. In 2021, the City of Portland broke a record in deadly shootings. PPB says this year, the numbers aren’t...
Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
