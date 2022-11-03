Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice: Amendment 2's passing will turn state "toxic"
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice is making a final push against the passage of Amendment 2, the ramifications of which he says would spread through the state like “an absolute cancer.”. Otherwise known as The West Virginia Authorize Tax Exemptions for Vehicles and Personal Property...
West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
West Virginia Bankers Association appoints Mangano president, CEO
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Bankers Association recently announced Mark Mangano has been named president and chief executive officer. Mangano will succeed retiring President and CEO Sara “Sally” Cline, effective Feb. 28, 2023.
'There's so much interest in West Virginia': Economic Development staff small in numbers, big in results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In early January, Nucor Corp. announced plans to build a sheet steel mill in Mason County — a nearly $3 billion project that has been touted as the largest single capital investment in state history. The historic project received attention from around the...
Increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs could gobble up more of West Virginians' paychecks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanksgiving dinner might be a bit more costly this year due to several factors, highlighted by the fact that there will be a shortage of turkeys. Turkey prices will be higher after more than 44.6 million turkeys were affected by avian influenza this year.
Businesses, organizations in North Central West Virginia preparing for Small Business Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — While Black Friday is one of the most heavily marketed shopping days of the year, another day that weekend is vitally important for local businesses, which will hopefully see folks flocking to restaurants and shops on their own main streets. Small Business Saturday was...
Texas Class 2A high school football playoff pairings
Here are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 2A DIVISION I.
