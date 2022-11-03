ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business

Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade

DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Sweet! Grandpa Joe’s candy shop teases Springfield location

Grandpa Joe’s – a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts – is coming to Springfield, business leaders announced Friday. “Get ready Springfield, we’re proud to announce that Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will soon be open in Downtown Springfield (and when we say soon, we mean really soon),” the business announced in a Facebook post.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats

Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

House scorched after fire in Dayton overnight

DAYTON — Fire crews were called to a reported working fire in Dayton early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the 4200 block of Pleasant View Avenue just after midnight on the report of a house fire. >>UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Springfield home. Further reports...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Annual concert today benefits Open Door Food Pantry

HAMILTON — One upcoming, local concert will help to raise funds and awareness for an area nonprofit in Butler County: The Open Door Food Pantry. “We survive on donations from various individuals. The mailing we do at the time of the concert is our big fundraiser every year,” said Michael Reardon, executive director of Open Door Food Pantry.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton

Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
HAMILTON, OH

