Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford claims Long Island title in OT
Already a county champion in her first season of varsity girls’ soccer, Ryleigh Nocera was not ready for Seaford’s postseason run to end when it took the field Saturday against Babylon in the Long Island Class B title game. The freshman striker made sure that Seaford’s historic playoff...
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne rolls into semifinals
An early deficit and a red-hot opponent in last Friday’s Nassau Conference IV football first-round playoff matchup didn’t affect fourth-seeded Malverne as the Mules scored 34 unanswered points to eliminate No. 5 Mineola, 34-7. The Mustangs were riding a six-game win streak and needed barely over a minute...
Herald Community Newspapers
Coll targets affordability, bail reform in run
James Coll has never held a political office before, but everything inside him makes him feel he’s in it for all the right reasons. “I’m running because I’m concerned about the direction of the state,” Coll told reporters during a recent Herald Roundtable event. “I have two kids in high school, and I want them to grow up in Nassau County. I want them to raise their families here, the same way that I did. Young people aren’t doing that anymore. They’re leaving where they were raised — and now their parents are following them — and we need to figure out a way to reverse that.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin tops Freeport in playoff battle
One of the best rivalries in Long Island high school sports added another chapter Friday night with fifth-seeded Baldwin avenging a loss to Freeport just a few weeks earlier with a 20-8 road victory in a Nassau Conference I football first-round playoff game. The Bruins, who had dropped eight straight...
Herald Community Newspapers
Plainview denies Oceanside in title game
The top two seeds in Nassau Class AA boys’ soccer battled tooth-and-nail for the ultimate prize Nov. 2 and penalty kicks loomed when lightning struck for Plainview-JFK. The Hawks defeated No. 1 Oceanside, 1-0, for their first county championship since 1985 on a goal by sophomore Weber Nakagawa Duarte with 9:46 remaining in the second 15-minute overtime at Mitchel Athletic Complex.
Herald Community Newspapers
Two found with loaded gun in Inwood
A loaded semi-automatic Glock-19 gun was found in a vehicle stopped by police in Inwood on Nov. 5, resulting in the arrest of two people. Nassau police saw a 2021 Toyota not remaining in its lane heading east on Burnside Avenue in Inwood near 1 a.m. The police stopped the car at the intersection of Burnside and Wahl avenues. During the subsequent investigation the gun was found.
Comments / 0