James Coll has never held a political office before, but everything inside him makes him feel he’s in it for all the right reasons. “I’m running because I’m concerned about the direction of the state,” Coll told reporters during a recent Herald Roundtable event. “I have two kids in high school, and I want them to grow up in Nassau County. I want them to raise their families here, the same way that I did. Young people aren’t doing that anymore. They’re leaving where they were raised — and now their parents are following them — and we need to figure out a way to reverse that.”

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO