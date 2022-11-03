Officials: Man dies in crash on his way to report for duty at Cannon Air Force Base

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Officials released information about a vehicle crash in which a service member died early Wednesday as he was on his way to report for duty at Cannon Air Force Base.

According to a news release, on Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., Curry County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 60/84, near Curry Road O, west of Clovis.

The investigation indicates that a 2014 BMW, driven by Shaun McNair, 20, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was traveling west on US 60/84. Near the intersection with Curry Road O, the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a tree and then overturned. McNair died at the scene.

It is believed that McNair was the only occupant and was on his way to Cannon Air Force Base to report for duty, officials said. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.