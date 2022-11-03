State constitutional amendments could change the fortunes of many Floridians

ABC Action News is breaking down Florida constitutional amendments 1 and 3 on the November ballot. Both Amendment 1 and Amendment 3 will ask people to vote on property tax measures in the state.

Amendment 1: Disregard Flood Resistance Improvements in Property Value Assessments Measure

"Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property's resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes."

What does it mean? As of now in Florida, most home improvement projects increase the value of a home. This also means the homeowner will pay more property taxes on that home, given that the value has increased. If Amendment 1 is approved, it would allow the state legislature to pass laws prohibiting certain home improvement projects, specifically flood resistance improvement projects, from being taken into consideration when determining the assessed value of a home for property taxes.

A "yes" vote supports Amendment 1 by allowing the state legislature to pass laws prohibiting flood resistance improvement projects from being taken into consideration when determining the assessed value of a home for property taxes.

A "no" vote opposes Amendment 1 and continues to allow flood resistance improvement projects to be taken into consideration when determining the assessed value of a home for property taxes.

Amendment 3: Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Certain Public Service Workers Measure

"Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to grant an additional homestead tax exemption for nonschool levies of up to $50,000 of the assessed value of homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members. This amendment shall take effect January 1, 2023."

What does it mean? Amendment 3 would provide certain public service workers an additional homestead property tax exemption of $50,000 on the assessed value between $100,000 and $150,000 from all taxes except school district taxes. Those receiving the exemption would have to provide proof of full-time qualifying employment.

Public service workers who could qualify:



K-12 teachers

law enforcement officers

emergency medical technicians

firefighters

paramedics

active duty military members and Florida National Guard

state welfare service employees

A "yes" vote supports Amendment 3 and would allow the state legislature to provide certain public service workers an additional homestead property tax exemption of $50,000 on the assessed value between $100,000 and $150,000 from all taxes except school district taxes.

A "no" vote opposes Amendment 3 and would not allow the state legislature to provide certain public service workers an additional homestead property tax exemption of $50,000 on the assessed value between $100,000 and $150,000 from all taxes except school district taxes.

