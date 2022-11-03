Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
county17.com
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death
On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County
Across Natrona County, there are 25 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. If you're unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar. Below is a list of all...
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
oilcity.news
Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
oilcity.news
Strong winds lead to road closures for light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed portions of U.S. 87 to light, high-profile vehicles as strong winds persist throughout the area. The highway is closed to the large vehicles in both directions between Casper and Buffalo as wind gusts reach 50 mph. When driving, motorists...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Health Department runs out of flue shots
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department recently ran out of flu vaccines for the 2022-23 season. The department will not be receiving any additional doses. For those who still need a flu shot, the health department recommends calling your selected vaccine location prior to arrival. Most local...
Dangerous Roads Between Waltman and Casper, WY 487 and Casper
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation several roads in and around Casper are moderately to highly dangerous. Impacts are high between Waltman and Casper and between WY 487 and Casper. Impacts are moderate on:. Casper Service Road. I-25 / US 87, US 20/26. US 20 / 26 / 87.
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located
--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
oilcity.news
St. Anthony’s closed on Friday as flu, strep spread through Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is closed on Friday due to a high number of absent students suffering from illnesses. A school representative reached by phone early Friday declined to comment, but confirmed that school is closed today. According to an email that was sent to...
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
Natrona County School Board Interviews: Michael Stedillie
This is the eighth article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District (NCSD) Board of Trustees. Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are,. One equal temper of heroic hearts,. Made weak by time and fate, but strong in...
Masked Bandit Stuck in Door, Not Having a Good Morning
Early this morning Casper Firefighters aided a raccoon who appears to have gotten its paw stuck in a door. "We've all been there! This raccoon was not having a good morning, so we lent him a helping hand and made sure he was released and home free! #casperfirefighters#local904#service#community" read a caption they posted to Facebook with pictures.
