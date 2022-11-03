ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation

A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/3/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments

Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
Strong winds lead to road closures for light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed portions of U.S. 87 to light, high-profile vehicles as strong winds persist throughout the area. The highway is closed to the large vehicles in both directions between Casper and Buffalo as wind gusts reach 50 mph. When driving, motorists...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Casper-Natrona County Health Department runs out of flue shots

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department recently ran out of flu vaccines for the 2022-23 season. The department will not be receiving any additional doses. For those who still need a flu shot, the health department recommends calling your selected vaccine location prior to arrival. Most local...
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located

--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
Masked Bandit Stuck in Door, Not Having a Good Morning

Early this morning Casper Firefighters aided a raccoon who appears to have gotten its paw stuck in a door. "We've all been there! This raccoon was not having a good morning, so we lent him a helping hand and made sure he was released and home free! #casperfirefighters#local904#service#community" read a caption they posted to Facebook with pictures.
