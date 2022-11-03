Read full article on original website
Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham
Mohamed Salah has struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win against Tottenham in the Premier League
Racist abuse mars sensational debut of Rico Lewis as 17-year-old breaks Karim Benzema's Champions League record
It was a night to remember for Rico Lewis as the 17-year-old scored on his full debut to inspire Manchester City's comeback 3-1 victory over Sevilla.
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Manchester City Complete The Transfer Of Emilio Lawrence
Manchester City have finally signed Emilio Lawrence from Everton for their development squad.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Again After Eric Dier Mistake - Tottenham v Liverpool
Watch Liverpool make it 2-0 just before half-time as Mohamed Salah scores his second of the game after a mistake by Tottenham's Eric Dier.
NBC Sports
10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham
Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
Battle-hardened Liverpool keep fighting to preserve top-four hopes
Liverpool had won in Glasgow and Amsterdam. They had triumphed in Leicester, too, but that was neutral territory for the Community Shield. But they had been to Fulham and Manchester United, to Everton and Arsenal and Nottingham Forest and taken just two points from those five fixtures. And so it was 11 days short of six months since they had tasted victory away from home in England, when the sensation was so rare that Jurgen Klopp lost himself in the moment, one he had not experienced since May. “It was not my plan, I did not want to do...
NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season. Sparks usually fly when these two collide. Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.
Liverpool withstand Tottenham rally to earn first away win of season
Liverpool survived a trademark second-half rally from Tottenham to claim a crucial 2-1 win and boost their Premier League top-four hopes.Mo Salah’s first-half double put Jurgen Klopp’s side on course for all three points in the capital but Harry Kane reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left.Antonio Conte’s Spurs pushed for a late leveller but were thwarted by a dogged Liverpool, who closed the gap between the sides to seven points and with a game in hand on the fourth-placed hosts.After struggling for consistency for much of the season, Klopp would have been encouraged by a professional display to win...
Yardbarker
“Could have been more convincing” Darren Bent reacts to Arsenal’s win at Chelsea
Darren Bent has hailed Arsenal for their brilliant performance in their 1-0 win at Chelsea this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side proved they are one of the top clubs in England now with another hard-fought victory. The win means they are above Manchester City at the top of the league...
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Player Ratings
Here are the player ratings from Chelsea's loss against Arsenal.
'This can never happen again': Jamie Carragher doubles down on his Qatar World Cup criticism by claiming players are being treated like 'CATTLE' by football chiefs as injuries pile up - and insists he would not blame stars for 'saving themselves' now
Jamie Carragher has once again slammed the timing of the Qatar World Cup, saying players are being treated like 'cattle' after several suffered devastating injury blows. Raphael Varane, Ben Chilwell and Son Heung-min are among Premier League stars who could miss the tournament after picking up injuries in recent days.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool loss 'unfair' – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hails 'big effort' after boos
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte defended his side after half-time boos from fans and said defeat to Liverpool was undeserved. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his players reacted positively to half-time boos from fans against Liverpool on Sunday and believes the 2-1 loss to the Reds was 'unfair'. Spurs found themselves...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers. According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are at risk of losing one of their highest-rated prospects, as Man City have opened talks with...
Sporting News
Barcelona Europa League playoffs draw 2022/23: Potential fixtures, schedule, history and odds to win
Barcelona fell short of expectations in the UEFA Champions League this season, finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, thus eliminated from the knockout stage of competition. As third-place finishers in the group, however, the Blaugrana have a chance to come good as they drop to...
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?
Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
CBS Sports
Arsenal's defensive masterclass begins up top as win at Chelsea sends them to top of Premier League
LONDON -- The torrent that engulfed Stamford Bridge in the hours before kickoff on Sunday was little more than a light smattering compared to the tempest that blew through west London for 90 minutes later in the afternoon. The biblical torrent led by Gabriel Jesus washed Chelsea away, the heavens open for Arsenal once more as they returned to the summit of the Premier League.
SB Nation
Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Things were looking up for Liverpool after two hard-fought 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham. And then the Reds shit the bed in consecutive matches against relegation fodder Nottingham Forest and Leeds. It’s hard to know which way is up these days, and a visit to London probably isn’t going to make things too much cheerier around here. But honestly, who the fuck knows with these?
