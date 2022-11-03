Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Pickman's Model" episode of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities brings eight new terrifying tales to Netflix for viewers to binge. Most of the episodes showcase otherworldly, ghoulish horrors while addressing real world societal problems. "Pickman’s Model" is no exception, with a lush set creating an early 1900s gothic atmosphere and central theme of art, the episode is sure to satisfy. Based on the short story of the same name by H. P. Lovecraft and directed by Keith Thomas, known for The Vigil, the episode has a strong foundation that does not falter throughout its progression of horror. It is truly Ben Barnes and Crispin Glover who bring this Lovecraft story to life, with haunting, visceral performances from both actors.

9 HOURS AGO