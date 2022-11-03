Read full article on original website
History’s Villains: True Crimes
“Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks”. Lizzie Andrew Borden was an American woman who was tried and acquitted for the 1892 murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
techeblog.com
Artificial Intelligence Used to Bring Classic 19th Century Portraits to Life
Artificial intelligence can already turn selfies into classic Renaissance paintings, but what about the other way around? Mystery Scoop decided to find out by bringing 19th century portraits to life that have all been given AI makeovers, including a quick restoration, colorization as well as some facial motion. Lorenzo Foli...
Inside the Mysterious Death of George Reeves, the Original Superman
The death of the original Superman is one of those American mysteries that may never fully add up. The story told by those there that night is full of holes, the evidence perplexing and poorly handled. The characters involved range from colorful to drunk to suspicious, having by now taken any secrets they may be hiding to their gravesIn the early morning hours of June 16, 1959, George Reeves, who was the first to make the superhero an icon when he played the titular role in the inaugural TV series, was found dead in his bedroom, naked with a bullet...
NOLA.com
Bracelets woven of hair were romantic memorials, created by women artists in 18th-century Britain
Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased. While the popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in the New Orleans Museum of Art's collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.
The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted
It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
Collider
'Cabinet of Curiosities' "Pickman's Model" and Embracing Art's Dark Side
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Pickman's Model" episode of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities brings eight new terrifying tales to Netflix for viewers to binge. Most of the episodes showcase otherworldly, ghoulish horrors while addressing real world societal problems. "Pickman’s Model" is no exception, with a lush set creating an early 1900s gothic atmosphere and central theme of art, the episode is sure to satisfy. Based on the short story of the same name by H. P. Lovecraft and directed by Keith Thomas, known for The Vigil, the episode has a strong foundation that does not falter throughout its progression of horror. It is truly Ben Barnes and Crispin Glover who bring this Lovecraft story to life, with haunting, visceral performances from both actors.
“Meet Me in the Bathroom” Doc Chronicles the End of an Era for the Music Industry
On a Zoom call last week, Will Lovelace apologized for the fact that he and his fellow documentary director Dylan Southern might sound, in his words, a little “wooly-headed.” Their upcoming movie Meet Me in the Bathroom, a cinematic version of the oral history book of the same name from 2017, had its premiere in Los Angeles the night before.
Collider
How Much of 'The Serpent Queen' Is Based on Real History?
Catherine de’ Medici has been depicted as The Black Queen in a number of different period dramas, with each take tending to be more extreme on her life and choices than the other. Starz's The Serpent Queen, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, looks at the oft-misrepresented Queen of France from a fresh perspective.
The Best Reactions To Netflix's War Movie "All Quiet On The Western Front"
The internet is loudly applauding this quiet movie.
Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
‘I try to depict the sense of liberation’: what carnival means to British-Caribbean artists
Paul Dash, Errol Lloyd and John Lyons discuss their new exhibition exploring the celebration: its electric atmosphere, cultural significance and complex traditions
NPR
The art of record digging: Rediscovering lost music and giving it a second life
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. Music curator Alexis Charpentier hunts for forgotten records around the world. He shares the story of rediscovering a Swiss band from the 80s — and how he helped give their music a second life.
Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir
Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
hypebeast.com
Studio Jean Verville Designs an Eccentric Refuge in the Woods
Studio Jean Verville has designed the MEV Cabin for “two admirable eccentrics” in Montréal, Canada. The cabin owners are both passionate about ’80s art and Italian design and wanted a place in the woods that reflected their eclectic style. The MEV Cabin has become a place...
The Greek Deal with Businessman Leonard Stern and The Met for Large Cycladic Art Collection Looks Like a Mess
A new agreement with Greece and billionaire businessman Leonard N. Stern should have been an easy win for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, already under increased scrutiny for the several cases of looted antiquities identified by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office this year alone. But the agreement is already under major criticism from numerous experts and Greek politicians. This week, the museum announced the signing of the agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, between the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport, the private Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (MCA) and the Met that would bring 161 Cycladic artifacts...
booktrib.com
BookTrib Giveaway: A Blend of Adventure and Romance
—∞— In this sixth book of the series, Clive and Henrietta return to Europe in an attempt to resurrect their failed honeymoon. While in London, they are approached by their old friend, Inspector John Hartle, who convinces them to search for the missing panel of the Ghent Altarpiece, a famous Renaissance painting, of which Hitler’s top men are also in pursuit.
The week in classical: glass human; An Anatomy of Melancholy; The Moon Hares review – opera for a lonely world
Sometimes, opera can go straight to the heart of the here and now. Oma, a Syrian refugee, is marooned on the 12th floor of a tower block, yearning for permission to stay in the UK and carrying the terrible memory of her dangerous Channel crossing in a flimsy boat. She is unaware that other lonely, desperate people are just down the corridor: Edward, a Jamaican widower with undiagnosed dementia, and Grace, a student beset by a menacing voice in her head.
booktrib.com
An Unlikely Questing Party Looks Death in the Eye in High Fantasy Adventure
The months leading up to the holidays are always exciting. Mariah Carey plays nonstop on in every store and radio, the decorations come out in full force, and companies everywhere release their most anticipated products. This is particularly true when it comes to books — especially fantasy, however any real...
This Russian Genius Singlehandedly Created American Ballet
Long before he died in 1983, George Balanchine had established himself as the 20th-century’s most important ballet choreographer. How a poor boy who was born in pre-revolutionary Russia and fled the Soviet Union at age 20 managed to accomplish this feat is the subject of Jennifer Homans’s massive new biography, Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century.Homans trained in dance at Balanchine’s School of American Ballet and is currently the dance critic for The New Yorker. She is the ideal person to tell Balanchine’s story. She is able to bring Balanchine’s dances to life, even for readers who have never seen...
