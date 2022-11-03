On October 30th, Miami-Dade County held the first-ever Hometown Heroes parade to honor the healthcare professionals, first responders, and law enforcement who worked to keep the community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and after. The parade had the participation of 27 municipalities (see full list below), some represented by their own Police and Fire Departments, as well as representatives of healthcare workers from some of the main hospitals and healthcare networks and unions in the county, including Jackson Health System, Baptist Health System, Aetna, NOMI Health, Citrus Health, SEIU Local 1991 and 1199 SEIU Florida. Pictures from the parade can be found here.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO