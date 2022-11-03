ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

ALLEN MORRIS SUPPORTS THE CORAL GABLES GARDEN CLUB

The Coral Gables Garden Club’s 2 nd annual AS I SEE IT photography competition was wildly successful this year, with photography submissions from all over the state of Florida. The competition aims to increase the appreciation of our natural environment highlighting outstanding nature and wildlife photography. The contest featured...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne to Host the Free Inaugural Miramar Mile Run

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne presents the Miramar Mile Run to promote an active lifestyle for health and fitness. This FREE event will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027. Registration starts at 7:00 AM with the mile run beginning at 8:00 AM followed by a Zumba class, medals for participants, awards of $300 cash prize for 1st place, $250 for 2nd place and $150 for 3rd place. There will be vendors and give-a-ways.
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami-Dade County honors hometown heroes with parade and festival for all families

On October 30th, Miami-Dade County held the first-ever Hometown Heroes parade to honor the healthcare professionals, first responders, and law enforcement who worked to keep the community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and after. The parade had the participation of 27 municipalities (see full list below), some represented by their own Police and Fire Departments, as well as representatives of healthcare workers from some of the main hospitals and healthcare networks and unions in the county, including Jackson Health System, Baptist Health System, Aetna, NOMI Health, Citrus Health, SEIU Local 1991 and 1199 SEIU Florida. Pictures from the parade can be found here.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Architecture team breaks record at 33rd Walk on Water

“After you walk on water, what can you be afraid of?” said Professor Jaime Canaves. Since 1989, architecture students in Canaves’ methods and materials course gather around the lake behind the Green Library to put their learning to practice for what has now become an FIU tradition – Walk on Water. The competition consists of designing and constructing floatable shoes that can be used to “walk” across the lake—a distance of about 350 feet.
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department temporarily changes its water chlorination method for two-week period beginning Nov. 6

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) conducts its Spring cleaning in November. From November 6 to 20, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants. This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

