ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18s6Xz_0ixfolQW00

NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning.

New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.

Investigators told WABC that the man was found by co-workers who arrived at the bakery in the morning.

Police said that emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was accidentally locked inside the freezer overnight, WABC reported. Investigators told the station the man was believed to have gone into the freezer at approximately 3 a.m.

Beigels has been a New York City bakery since 1949, according to its website. Though the bakery was founded in Manhattan in 1949, the business moved to Brooklyn in the 1950s before moving to its current facility in Queens in 2016.

In a statement to WABC, Beigel’s Bakery manager David Greenberger said, “We are devastated by the loss of our employee in this accident. The family has been notified and we extend our deepest condolences to them. Grief counselors are on the site to provide counseling and support to the family and our employees. This is an ongoing situation and we are cooperating with all investigations.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

38 injured after fire breaks out in NYC apartment building

NEW YORK — A fire broke out on the 20th floor of a New York City apartment building on Saturday, injuring 38 people, authorities said. Two people were critically injured and five were seriously injured in the three-alarm fire in Manhattan, WPIX-TV reported. According to the New York City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the midtown building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at about 10:30 a.m., according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lokedi of Kenya wins NYC Marathon women's race in her debut

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the New York City Marathon women’s race in her debut in the event Sunday. It was Lokedi's first-ever marathon and she finished in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds — just ahead of Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel. The 28-year-old Lokedi was in a tight race before she pulled ahead of Chemtai Salpeter in the final two miles to win by seven seconds and finish about 50 seconds off the course record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mets, pitcher Edwin Díaz agree on five-year, $102 million contract

The New York Mets retained star closer Edwin Díaz after the two sides reportedly agreed on a five-year, $102 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal makes Díaz the highest-paid reliever in MLB, per Spotrac. The agreement also includes a team option for 2028 that would make it six years, $122 million, but Díaz can also opt out after the third year, per Newsday. Díaz also gets a no-trade clause with his new deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
140K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy