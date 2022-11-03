ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Dies In Restroom Stall of Maryland Restaurant That Continues Serving Diners After Her Death

A Maryland restaurant remained open to diners for over two hours last Wednesday while a Black woman’s body laid unconscious in its restroom, Fox 5 DC reported. Craig Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were wrapping up at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo when the unthinkable occurred to his “soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover” of 40 years, per the news outlet.
LARGO, MD
NBC News

FBI search for missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers focuses on farm that was one of the last places she was seen alive

The FBI said this week it has renewed the search for Crystal Rogers, the mother of five who went missing over seven years ago in Kentucky. Agents arrived early Monday to a farm in Bardstown, Kentucky, that was one of the last places Rogers was seen alive before she disappeared. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who was also named as a suspect by police in 2015.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Ex-U.S. Army Sergeant Admits He Stabbed Fellow Soldier to Death

A former U.S. Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a fellow soldier who had alerted superiors to his use of marijuana. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Byron Booker struck a plea deal on a charge of premeditated murder and now faces life behind bars for the June 2020 murder of 21-year-old Specialist Austin J. Hawk at Fort Stewart. Booker is said to have admitted to investigators that he and his co-defendant, Jordan Brown, talked about “silencing” Hawk after he tattled on Booker. Booker then ambushed Hawk in the middle of the night, entering his barracks and slashing him “repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon,” prosecutors said. Hawk’s body was found the next day with 40 knife wounds. “Byron Booker murdered a former fellow soldier in cold blood in retaliation for that soldier performing his duties as a service member,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement. Brown, accused of conspiring with Booker to carry out the murder, awaits further proceedings in his case.Read it at Department of Justice
Centre Daily

Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say

A federal employee on her way to work earlier this year was viciously attacked by her ex-boyfriend in Pennsylvania, authorities said. She was walking to her Philadelphia office on May 4 when the man hurled a caustic substance toward her face and torso, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Caustics are chemicals that can burn or corrode eyes, skin and mucus membranes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

ABC News Employee Who 'Disappeared Abruptly' After FBI Raided His Home Resigned From Network To Avoid Embarrassment

The ABC News employee who disappeared six months ago after the FBI raided his Virginia home reportedly left the network to avoid embarrassment following the raid, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 52-year-old James Gordon Meek abruptly resigned as an investigative producer at ABC News on April 27 – the same day the FBI raided his Arlington, Virginia apartment.According to Rolling Stone, who first reported on the FBI’s raid and Meek’s mysterious disappearance immediately thereafter, Meek was allegedly suspected of possessing classified documents on his personal computer.But now, according to a more recent report published by Daily Beast on Monday,...
VIRGINIA STATE

