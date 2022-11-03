Read full article on original website
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Mass. woman who exploited baby committed a ‘beyond heinous’ crime, FBI says
A Massachusetts woman will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty this summer to sexually abusing an infant placed in her care, a crime the FBI’s top official in Boston called “beyond heinous.”. Federal investigators said they identified Desiree Daigle, of Salisbury, sending another person explicit images...
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
FBI warns of criminals using rideshare services to abduct children
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning to the public and rideshare companies this week about efforts to use their services to abduct children. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the FBI, law enforcement has received several reports of rideshare services...
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Black Woman Dies In Restroom Stall of Maryland Restaurant That Continues Serving Diners After Her Death
A Maryland restaurant remained open to diners for over two hours last Wednesday while a Black woman’s body laid unconscious in its restroom, Fox 5 DC reported. Craig Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were wrapping up at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo when the unthinkable occurred to his “soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover” of 40 years, per the news outlet.
FBI search for missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers focuses on farm that was one of the last places she was seen alive
The FBI said this week it has renewed the search for Crystal Rogers, the mother of five who went missing over seven years ago in Kentucky. Agents arrived early Monday to a farm in Bardstown, Kentucky, that was one of the last places Rogers was seen alive before she disappeared. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who was also named as a suspect by police in 2015.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Zeldin reacts after Rikers Island correction officer stabbed 15 times by inmate: 'Crime emergency'
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin vowed to declare a “crime emergency” if elected after a Rikers Island correction officer was stabbed 15 times by an inmate.
Five MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for murder, dismemberment of Virginia teens
5 members of the infamous MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of two Virginia teenagers in 2016.
Ex-U.S. Army Sergeant Admits He Stabbed Fellow Soldier to Death
A former U.S. Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a fellow soldier who had alerted superiors to his use of marijuana. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Byron Booker struck a plea deal on a charge of premeditated murder and now faces life behind bars for the June 2020 murder of 21-year-old Specialist Austin J. Hawk at Fort Stewart. Booker is said to have admitted to investigators that he and his co-defendant, Jordan Brown, talked about “silencing” Hawk after he tattled on Booker. Booker then ambushed Hawk in the middle of the night, entering his barracks and slashing him “repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon,” prosecutors said. Hawk’s body was found the next day with 40 knife wounds. “Byron Booker murdered a former fellow soldier in cold blood in retaliation for that soldier performing his duties as a service member,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement. Brown, accused of conspiring with Booker to carry out the murder, awaits further proceedings in his case.Read it at Department of Justice
NYC subway attack victim blasts city leaders on 'Dr. Phil,' warns of 'more victims like me'
On Thursday, Dr. Phil tackled the rise of crime that has generated headlines in recent months, interviewing a woman who was violently attacked in a Queens subway station.
Centre Daily
Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say
A federal employee on her way to work earlier this year was viciously attacked by her ex-boyfriend in Pennsylvania, authorities said. She was walking to her Philadelphia office on May 4 when the man hurled a caustic substance toward her face and torso, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Caustics are chemicals that can burn or corrode eyes, skin and mucus membranes.
ABC News Employee Who 'Disappeared Abruptly' After FBI Raided His Home Resigned From Network To Avoid Embarrassment
The ABC News employee who disappeared six months ago after the FBI raided his Virginia home reportedly left the network to avoid embarrassment following the raid, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 52-year-old James Gordon Meek abruptly resigned as an investigative producer at ABC News on April 27 – the same day the FBI raided his Arlington, Virginia apartment.According to Rolling Stone, who first reported on the FBI’s raid and Meek’s mysterious disappearance immediately thereafter, Meek was allegedly suspected of possessing classified documents on his personal computer.But now, according to a more recent report published by Daily Beast on Monday,...
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
For weeks, Kansas City police denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women. But after one kidnapped woman reappeared, the story became complicated.
Activists say this case shines a light on a nationwide issue of police not taking reports of missing Black women seriously.
Newark Shooting: Two Cops Shot From Rooftop By Suspect With Long Gun
"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted on Tuesday.
