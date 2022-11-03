Read full article on original website
Wayne Co. judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
How Whitmer and Dixon are spending their final campaign days
With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can.
Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election
Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. But the secretary of state wants to reassure voters that they are taking election security very seriously.
Detroit voter turnout estimated around 30%, large drop from 2018
Despite a contentious ballot proposal and no-reason absentee voting, election officials in the city of Detroit are anticipating turnout to be roughly 10% lower than the last gubernatorial election...
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses
LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out. A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on
On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
Newcomer LaTrice McClendon has big fundraising lead in Detroit school board race
A political newcomer in this year’s Detroit school board race is far outpacing incumbents in campaign donations.LaTrice McClendon, a district parent as well as the Detroit community president for Huntington Bank, has reported about $117,000 in donations, more than half the total donations to candidates, according to campaign filings for the Nov. 8 election. Trailing McClendon is former school board member Iris Taylor, who has received over $47,000. Taylor led the board...
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
Arabic-language absentee ballots in Dearborn contained an error
City officials say they’ve reached out to every voter who received one of the erroneous ballots
Tyrone Winfrey, education advocate for Detroit students, dies at 63
Detroit — Tyrone Winfrey Sr., executive director of community affairs for Detroit public schools and a tireless advocate for opening avenues for youth to expand their education, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at age 63. He'd been battling prostate cancer for more than five years, his family said. He...
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
Buttigieg stumps for Democrats in a 'cost-of-living election'
The transportation secretary — one of Democrats’ most sought-after surrogates — is blitzing the battleground states of Michigan, New Hampshire, and Nevada over the next few days.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Detroit deli, but jackpot swells to just under $2 billion
While no one struck it big and the Powerball jackpot moved to $1.9 billion, someone in Detroit is $1 million richer after buying a ticket with all five white balls.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
