Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on

On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Newcomer LaTrice McClendon has big fundraising lead in Detroit school board race

A political newcomer in this year’s Detroit school board race is far outpacing incumbents in campaign donations.LaTrice McClendon, a district parent as well as the Detroit community president for Huntington Bank, has reported about $117,000 in donations, more than half the total donations to candidates, according to campaign filings for the Nov. 8 election. Trailing McClendon is former school board member Iris Taylor, who has received over $47,000. Taylor led the board...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tyrone Winfrey, education advocate for Detroit students, dies at 63

Detroit — Tyrone Winfrey Sr., executive director of community affairs for Detroit public schools and a tireless advocate for opening avenues for youth to expand their education, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at age 63. He'd been battling prostate cancer for more than five years, his family said. He...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI

