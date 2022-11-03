Read full article on original website
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Car Prices May Be on the Decline, But Shoppers Are Still Paying Extra To Get the Vehicle They Want
The recent dip in auto prices in the United States might have you ready to hit the nearest car lot, but be advised: You might still have to pay extra for the vehicle you want. See: 9 Bills You Should...
WLKY.com
Rossen Reports: This is when new car prices will drop
Need a new car? Well, now is not the right time to buy. Auto dealers are starting to have a major surge of new cars on their lots for a couple of reasons; demand was low during the pandemic and the chip shortage is starting to ease up now. But that doesn’t mean they’re dropping prices.
Auto Loan Rates Are Rising — but There's Still Some Good News for Car Shoppers
Car buyers will likely have more options this fall, but it could be an extra expensive time to purchase thanks to the highest auto loan rates in years. Experts in the automobile industry say the market is shifting in response to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation.
Carscoops
Used Car Prices Jumped A Whopping 52%, New Cars By 29% While Your Income Went Up Only 13% During The Past 3 Years
The market is not as kind to car buyers as it used to be, with inflation, supply chain issues, and rising prices making cars less affordable. A new study by iSeeCars proves what we have already felt when going through car ads, showing the true extent of the problem. According...
Home prices are finally falling. But how low will they go?
The US housing market is in the midst of a major shift. After two years of stratospheric price appreciation, home prices have peaked and are on their way back down.
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
WANE-TV
Top cars that are no longer affordable in each state
) — Used car prices have increased as a result of changes in consumer behavior, supply chain issues, and other effects of the pandemic; however, household incomes and wage growth have not grown at the same rate. According to the latest iSeeCars.com analysis, these used car price increases have...
4 Deal Breakers to Consider When Buying a New Car
Are you planning to buy a new car? These four deal breakers could prevent you from doing so. Check them out before you sign any contracts. The post 4 Deal Breakers to Consider When Buying a New Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Inside Indiana Business
Used car prices finally starting to cool off
Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the used vehicle market has been anything but normal. Inventory dropped precipitously, causing used car prices to hit record highs in 2021. But, finally we have some good news. Let’s look at the current market, Hurricane Ian’s potential impact, and how Indiana’s used...
electrek.co
Tesla price cuts are resulting in cancellations for China EV brands
Tesla’s recent price cuts in China are reportedly resulting in “significant cancellations” for Chinese EV brands. However, deliveries are down month-to-month in October. Last month, Tesla announced some significant price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y in China. This was important news for Tesla since...
Carvana Expects Used Car Industry to Remain Challenging in 2023
Used car eCommerce platform Carvana said it expects the industry will face headwinds well into 2023, saying it plans continued cost-cutting measures to counter them. In materials released Thursday (Nov. 3) along with its quarterly earnings call, Carvana Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said the belt-tightening measures were needed to help the company weather the storm.
Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There’s a Silver Lining
2022 has provided a curious housing situation: The combination of high mortgage rates, steep home prices and low inventory has resulted in one of the biggest seller’s markets in history. As Forbes reported, the median existing home price was $384,800 in September, which is down from $413,800 in June...
Business Insider
Opendoor says it will cut 550 employees as the $1.5 billion home-flipping company struggles to turn a profit
Opendoor announced that it will lay off 18% of its staff, a total of about 550 workers. The downsizing comes as the firm has struggled in recent months to sell homes profitably. During third quarter the firm offered generous incentives to drum up sales, eating into its bottom line. Eric...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Why MediaAlpha Shares Jumped Around 30%; Here Are 112 Biggest Movers From Friday
Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO shares surged 105.8% to close at $7.82 on Friday. Peak Bio reported closing of up to $100 million common stock purchase transaction with White Lion Capital. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Peak Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Huadi International...
Truth About Cars
Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV
It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
Jalopnik
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says
Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
This interactive map shows the home price shift in America’s biggest housing markets
John Burns Real Estate Consulting told Fortune back in July that “home price tops” across the country were already getting blown off. If they were correct, it meant for the first time in a decade the U.S. was transitioning into a period of falling home prices. At the...
