ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Rossen Reports: This is when new car prices will drop

Need a new car? Well, now is not the right time to buy. Auto dealers are starting to have a major surge of new cars on their lots for a couple of reasons; demand was low during the pandemic and the chip shortage is starting to ease up now. But that doesn’t mean they’re dropping prices.
WANE-TV

Top cars that are no longer affordable in each state

) — Used car prices have increased as a result of changes in consumer behavior, supply chain issues, and other effects of the pandemic; however, household incomes and wage growth have not grown at the same rate. According to the latest iSeeCars.com analysis, these used car price increases have...
FLORIDA STATE
MotorBiscuit

4 Deal Breakers to Consider When Buying a New Car

Are you planning to buy a new car? These four deal breakers could prevent you from doing so. Check them out before you sign any contracts. The post 4 Deal Breakers to Consider When Buying a New Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Inside Indiana Business

Used car prices finally starting to cool off

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the used vehicle market has been anything but normal. Inventory dropped precipitously, causing used car prices to hit record highs in 2021. But, finally we have some good news. Let’s look at the current market, Hurricane Ian’s potential impact, and how Indiana’s used...
INDIANA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla price cuts are resulting in cancellations for China EV brands

Tesla’s recent price cuts in China are reportedly resulting in “significant cancellations” for Chinese EV brands. However, deliveries are down month-to-month in October. Last month, Tesla announced some significant price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y in China. This was important news for Tesla since...
PYMNTS

Carvana Expects Used Car Industry to Remain Challenging in 2023

Used car eCommerce platform Carvana said it expects the industry will face headwinds well into 2023, saying it plans continued cost-cutting measures to counter them. In materials released Thursday (Nov. 3) along with its quarterly earnings call, Carvana Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said the belt-tightening measures were needed to help the company weather the storm.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Truth About Cars

Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV

It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
Jalopnik

Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers

Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seacoast Current

Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says

Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy