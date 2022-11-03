CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

