Amazin' Avenue
Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series
Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
Nick Castellanos’ mother claps back at Phillies fans: ‘Get a life’
Nick Castellanos’ mother and wife were both critical of how they were treated by Phillies fans during Thursday night’s World Series Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB Teams Have Until November 15 to Protect Prospects from Rule 5 Draft
The Rule 5 Draft will take place Wednesday, December 7 at the winter meetings. Major League Baseball clubs have until November 15 to set their 40-man roster and protect minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft. All information pertaining to the Rule 5 Draft can be found here.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker finally reaches mountaintop
It has been a long time coming for Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker. He has managed 3884 regular season games, his 2093 wins the ninth most in MLB history. Baker was the first manager to win a division with five different teams and was just one of nine managers to win a pennant in both leagues. A three time Manager of the Year, Baker’s next stop is going to be in Cooperstown.
Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
3 players for Kansas City Royals to target this offseason
Another year, another sub .500 finish for the Kansas City Royals. This time, changes are coming. Dayton Moore was let go before the end of the season. Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were finally axed. Pedro Grifol departed to take over as the White Sox new manager. And Matt Quatraro was brought in to help modernize an organization that seemed stuck in the 1980s.
What’s being said nationally after Lions hand Packers their fifth straight loss
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) ditched their five-game winning streak, beating the Packers (3-6) 15-9 in a Week 9 defensive showdown, handing Green Bay its first five-game skid since 2008. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy day, even by the standards from this season’s ugly first nine...
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: White Sox hire Royals assistant; Matt Quatraro, Skip Schumaker land jobs
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of the World Series, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past few days, and the Chicago White Sox have reportedly found their replacement for Tony La Russa.
Chaim Bloom hinted at hesitance to join Red Sox in surprising comment
When Chaim Bloom was hired as Dave Dombrowski‘s successor in November 2019, it’s fair to say that Red Sox Nation was a bit concerned about the change in leadership. After all, Dombrowski, who just took the Philadelphia Phillies from the longest playoff appearance drought in the National League to Game 6 of the World Series, built a Boston Red Sox team that won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games in 2018 and their fourth championship in fifteen years. That’s the good stuff. Bloom, on the other hand, made his bones in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, a notoriously frugal club that often seems to prioritize prospects over postseason runs.
Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Stewart’s last 4 games should have fans excited
Isaiah Stewart has been one of the bright spots for a Detroit Pistons team that has started the season with just two wins in nine games. Fans tend to focus on the negative when it comes to Stewart and overlook the things he does well, so will focus on the 27 percent shooting from 3-point range and ignore that he has been one of Detroit’s most reliable players.
overtimeheroics.net
Derek Lalonde’s First 10 Games As Head Coach of Detroit Red Wings
Derek Lalonde was hired as the 28th head coach of the Detroit Red Wings in order for the team to not be blown out of games as much as they did under Jeff Blashill. Through the first 10 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, this has not necessarily been the case. What is the cause of this?
markerzone.com
LUCAS RAYMOND LEVELS MAT BARZAL, DRAWS TWO PENALTIES, THEN SCORES POWERPLAY GOAL
Lucas Raymond's tenure in the NHL has been a resounding success. In 92 games for Detroit, the former 4th overall pick has 62 points and 24 PIMs, and he finished fourth in Calder voting in his rookie campaign. In tandem with Moritz Seider, Raymond has shown that the Red Wings do have some legitimate players in their system.
