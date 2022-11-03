ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Amazin' Avenue

Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series

Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker finally reaches mountaintop

It has been a long time coming for Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker. He has managed 3884 regular season games, his 2093 wins the ninth most in MLB history. Baker was the first manager to win a division with five different teams and was just one of nine managers to win a pennant in both leagues. A three time Manager of the Year, Baker’s next stop is going to be in Cooperstown.
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

3 players for Kansas City Royals to target this offseason

Another year, another sub .500 finish for the Kansas City Royals. This time, changes are coming. Dayton Moore was let go before the end of the season. Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were finally axed. Pedro Grifol departed to take over as the White Sox new manager. And Matt Quatraro was brought in to help modernize an organization that seemed stuck in the 1980s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chaim Bloom hinted at hesitance to join Red Sox in surprising comment

When Chaim Bloom was hired as Dave Dombrowski‘s successor in November 2019, it’s fair to say that Red Sox Nation was a bit concerned about the change in leadership. After all, Dombrowski, who just took the Philadelphia Phillies from the longest playoff appearance drought in the National League to Game 6 of the World Series, built a Boston Red Sox team that won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games in 2018 and their fourth championship in fifteen years. That’s the good stuff. Bloom, on the other hand, made his bones in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, a notoriously frugal club that often seems to prioritize prospects over postseason runs.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Stewart’s last 4 games should have fans excited

Isaiah Stewart has been one of the bright spots for a Detroit Pistons team that has started the season with just two wins in nine games. Fans tend to focus on the negative when it comes to Stewart and overlook the things he does well, so will focus on the 27 percent shooting from 3-point range and ignore that he has been one of Detroit’s most reliable players.
DETROIT, MI
overtimeheroics.net

Derek Lalonde’s First 10 Games As Head Coach of Detroit Red Wings

Derek Lalonde was hired as the 28th head coach of the Detroit Red Wings in order for the team to not be blown out of games as much as they did under Jeff Blashill. Through the first 10 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, this has not necessarily been the case. What is the cause of this?
DETROIT, MI
