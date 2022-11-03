Read full article on original website
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Benzinga
New Zealand Energy Corp Announces Requests for Carbon Sequestration Consents at Waihapa and Ngaere Licences
Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2022) - New Zealand Energy Corp. NZ ("NZEC" or the "Company") announces it has requested the New Zealand oil and gas regulator, New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals to amend each of PML 38140 (Waihapa) and PML 38141 (Ngaere) to allow for the sequestration of carbon within the area of each licence.
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Microvast and Handling Solutions Provider Kalmar Extend Partnership Through 2026
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the extension of its supply and purchase agreement with Kalmar. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005278/en/ Kalmar Reachstacker powered by Microvast batteries. Source: Kalmar
Leading economists back federal government action to curb rising gas and electricity prices
Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly endorsed intervention to restrain gas and electricity prices, with only three of the 47 leading economists surveyed believing the best thing the government can do is to leave things to the market. The 47 economists surveyed are members of a panel selected by a committee of the Economic Society of Australia for its expertise in fields including public policy and economic modelling. Among its members are former Reserve Bank, Treasury and OECD officials, and a former member of the Reserve Bank board. Previously unpalatable options Told that Treasurer Jim Chalmers is examining options that until recently would have...
Tesla China Sales Stutter, Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Looks EV Way, Canoo's Quest For Vertical Integration, Fisker Stays On Course And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks mostly declined in the week ending Nov. 4, as another big rate hike delivered by the Federal Reserve weighed on risk appetite. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA remained under pressure amid investor worry over Elon Musk’s divided attention following his Twitter buy. Now, here are the...
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Benzinga
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Benzinga
Helium Mobile & Solana Mobile Announce Partnership to Bring Cryptocarrier Service to Saga Phones in U.S.
Lisbon, Portugal (November 5, 2022) – Today, Helium Mobile™ and Solana Mobile announced a partnership to bring the world's first cryptocarrier to Saga phones in the U.S. Through this partnership, Saga phones sold in the U.S. will get a 30 day free subscription to Helium Mobile allowing them to seamlessly connect to the Helium 5G network and partner 5G networks nationwide.
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Is Investing In Real Estate A Terrible Idea Right Now?
Is investing in real estate a terrible idea right now? It’s a fair question. If you’ve been following economic news — or even shopping for groceries lately — it’s obvious the economy is in a difficult moment. Supply chain problems, inflation and a topsy-turvy stock market all have investors pretty spooked. If that wasn’t enough, the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates all year, a trend that looks set to continue.
Alibaba Falls, Nio Rises: Hang Seng Opens Strong As Investors Eye China Trade Data, U.S. Mid-Terms
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Monday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining over 1%, as investors shifted their focus toward U.S. mid-term elections and China trade data due later today. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA -1.86%. JD.com Inc JD 1.46%
Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Expects This COVID Stock Play To Appreciate 1,200% By 2026
COVID-19 play Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM is down about 40% year-to-date, reflecting a general negative sentiment toward tech stocks. Money manager Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, which holds Zoom Video in two of its ETFs — the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW — is upbeat about the stock despite the weakness.
'Housing Is the Canary In The Coal Mine' Hey Jerome Powell, Are You Listening?
U.S. home sales and home price data have provided more evidence that the housing market is losing steam and could be the 'canary in the coal mine' of the economic downturn and coming recession, Tri Pointe Homes Inc TPH CEO Doug Bauer says. Bauer said consumers are psychologically challenged by...
Benzinga
