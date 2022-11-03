Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks
It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines. "I don’t...
Tennessee Vols player makes admission after loss to Georgia that won’t be all that surprising
There was a lot of talk this week about the atmosphere that the Tennessee Vols would face in Sanford Stadium against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Numerous former Vols — including former UT quarterbacks Erik Ainge and Josh Dobbs — talked this week about Sanford Stadium not being an intimidating atmosphere.
Nick Saban reveals message to Brian Kelly before taking LSU job
It was major news when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the LSU job. After all, historically speaking, Notre Dame is a job you never leave willingly once you get it. However, the Tigers were still able to poach him. Now, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has revealed the message he gave to Kelly before taking the job.
Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast
Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
Look: Herschel Walker's Ex-Teammates Reveal Their Agreement
Herschel Walker is one of the best players in college football history, but these days, he's known more for his political campaign. The former Georgia Bulldogs star turned U.S. Senate candidate is running for a seat out of the state he played his college football in. But while most people...
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
SEC issues LSU hefty fine after fans storm field to celebrate victory over Alabama
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game
At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEC power rankings after Week 10: Where are Tennessee, Alabama after losses?
What a weekend it was in the Southeastern Conference. We witnessed a battle between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (CFP rankings) that resulted in a 27-13 win for UGA. But the headline of the weekend will be LSU’s overtime win over Alabama to take...
College Football Playoff projections after Week 10: Vols are still in
No. 3 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) played at No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3. Georgia defeated the Vols, 27-13, at Sanford...
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal
Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
ClutchPoints
