Athens, GA

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks

It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines. "I don’t...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached

The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal

Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
