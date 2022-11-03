Read full article on original website
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
ZooLights returns to the National Zoo for the holiday season
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in November 2020. The Christmas light displays at the Smithsonian's National Zoo are coming for the holiday season. This year's event requires a special entry pass from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m....
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
WTOP
‘We’re thriving in this community’: Bowser, neighborhood celebrate Arboretum Community Center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Arboretum neighborhood, residents witnessed the grand opening of a new northeast D.C. community center that “has been a long time coming.”. Flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, vying for a third term as chief executive, and Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, one ANC commissioner...
idesignarch.com
New Built French Style Country Cottage in Washington DC
Washington, DC – This rustic French style villa was inspired by the cottages of the French countryside. The house is decorated in rustic style elements with clipped gables, pale-blue window shutters and trim, reclaimed ceiling beams, and a tumbled cobble-stone courtyard. It also features a four-story Belvedere stair tower.
theburn.com
Spitz Mediterranean Street Food on track for Leesburg
Back in July, The Burn broke the news that Spitz Mediterranean Street Food was opening its first East Coast location at the Village at Leesburg. Now, we know exactly where. Spitz is taking a roughly 1,800 s.f. spot across the street from Noodles & Co. It’s next door to White & Ivory Fine Jewelry and BurgerFi.
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend November 4 – November 6
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 20. Creative Cauldron. 410 South Maple Avenue. Retail 116. Falls Church, VA 22046. When the always curious Princess Irene discovers a secret...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Arlington 2022 & Alexandria VA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Arlington 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Arlington, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Arlington as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
All Set, Miss Toya’s & Believe N Bread Participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week
All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House, and Believe N Bread are participating in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends on Sunday, Nov. 13. Featuring this year’s theme of “reshaping our community through ownership and luxury,” the annual promotion aims to...
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
vivatysons.com
Fall 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide
Set on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area. Reservations are strongly recommended.
mocoshow.com
BabyCat Brewery is Now Open in Kensington
Back in March we let you know that MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond are bringing BabyCat Brewery to 10241 Kensington Pkwy in Kensington.” Born from a love of nature, pets, family, and beer, BabyCat brewery will forever be dedicated to crafting excellent craft beverages and ensuring you, your family and your friends feel right at home every time you visit us.” The brewery has officially opened and has posted the following weekend hours: Saturday 11:30am-11pm and Sunday 11:30am-9:30pm.
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies
A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
thedcpost.com
Best Candy Stores in Washington DC: For Sweet Enthusiasts
What makes life better? Sweets, of course. Whether it is candies or chocolate that you are craving, here are the best candy stores in Washington DC, which feature top quality products. Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate. Address: 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, #109, Washington DC. Phone: (929) 603-9311. Website: https://www.neuhauschocolates.com/. The Belgian chocolate...
Washington City Paper
Best of D.C. 2022: Food & Drink
Food and drink is the most anticipated Best of D.C. category in 2022. Our writers have scoured the city for all the tastiest treats, and while you’ll see us celebrate new spots and formal feasts in the picks below, we’ve also saved space for some old classics. (Yes,...
Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history
RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
Inside Nova
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Washington Examiner
Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block
Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
