Equitible farmland online workshop set for Dec. 5

FAYETTEVILLE (WVDN) – New Roots Community Farm and Agrarian Trust are co-hosting Building Equitable Farmland Tenure for West Virginia Farmers, a co-learning and training opportunity for service providers interested in advancing equitable farmland access opportunities in their communities. Service providers from West Virginia and other land access advocates from around the region are invited to participate in a three-hour online workshop. While the priority for this co-learning and training is to reach participants in West Virginia, those from other states in the region who are interested are welcome to register.

The online event will be held on Dec. 5 from 1-4 p.m. Register at www.agrariantrust.org.

The goal is to provide a co-learning experience for service providers and other land access advocates to explore and understand the concepts and process involved in creating community-based, equitable land tenure strategies to support farmers in West Virginia.

A smaller group of participants in this online training will be invited to participate in on-farm equitable land access trainings in the spring of 2023, to be hosted by Agrarian Trust and New Roots Community Farm in West Virginia. Spring trainees will then be asked to serve as equitable farmland tenure mentors for farmland owners and farmland seekers in their communities.

This training is offered at no cost to participants. If you have any questions, contact thea@agrariantrust.org.

This training is targeted towards service providers such as attorneys working with landowners on transitioning farmland, land trust professionals working with landowners on preserving farmland, county farmland protection board members, cooperative Extension agents and USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) specialists working with farmland owners and farmland seekers, farm and food system advocates and mentor farmers.

This training is also targeted towards land access advocates such as community organizers engaged in creating equitable land access opportunities, transitioning landowners, beginning and Indigenous, Black, Latinx, Asian farmers, land stewards and earth tenders.

The post Equitible farmland online workshop set for Dec. 5 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .