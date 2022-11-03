ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Movies Like ‘Knives Out’ if You Loved the Mystery Flick

By Claire Waheed
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Photo: Everett Collection

Knives Out became an instant classic among viewers in 2019, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 91% from audiences. For the unfamiliar, a quick plot summary: After famous writer Harlan Thrombey is found dead, his family rushes to find out the fate of his inheritance. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives to uncover the mysterious surroundings of Thrombey’s death- and what role, if any, his family played in it. Fans raved about Daniel Craig’s cartoonish Southern accent, Ana de Armas’ performance, and Chris Evans’ chunky fisherman sweater.

As we wait for the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to premiere (November 23 in theaters, December 23 on Netflix), here are a few mystery movies that mirror the same vibes to stream in the meantime:

1

'Game Night'

Photo: Everett Collection

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams play married couple Max and Annie. When Max’s uber successful brother Brooks invites them and their friends for a role playing murder mystery game night as his mansion, they assume the thugs that beat and kidnap him are all a part of the fun. After realizing a game is truly afoot, the friends race to uncover Brooks’ web of lies, save his life, and their own. Looks like it’ll be only tame games of Monopoly for this group for awhile. With a fantastic cast that also includes Jesse Plemons and Lamorne Morris, Game Night is a wild and hilarious adventure for everyone and their dog to enjoy.

2

'Murder on the Orient Express' (2017)

Photo: Everett Collection

Daniel Craig’s Detective Blanc is largely based on Hercule Poirot — the greatest detective in the world. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel, when bussinessman Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp) is brutally killed on what is supposed to be a luxury train ride through Europe, Detective Poirot’s mission to solve the murder gets complicated when he realizes every passenger on the train had a motive. Filled to the brim with household names such as Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, and Michelle Pfeiffer, this murder mystery is sure to delight you in the same way as Knives Out.

3

'Happy Death Day'

A bloody wrench is thrown into college student Tree’s birthday plans when she’s murdered by a knife wielding masked figure — except she wakes up instantly in her bed right after and starts the day again. She goes about her business only to be murdered again that night — and wake up in the same day again. Tree has to begrudgingly relive her birthday, and be murdered, over and over again until she uncovers who is behind the attacks and stop them. The dark comedy provides an even balance of scares and laughs making it safe to watch with anti-horror movie watchers.

4

'A Simple Favor'

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick onscreen together… also Henry Golding. What more could you want? Kendrick plays Stephanie, a single mother and video blogger who meets Lively’s mysterious and lavish Emily. Emily seems to have it all from the perfect husband, house, wardrobe, and career. When Emily goes missing Stephanie takes it upon herself to to look into the disappearance — and she discovers her new friend isn’t so Little Miss Perfect after all. The playful tone with just the right hint of darkness makes this film measure right up to the vibes of Knives Out.

5

'Zootopia'

Zootopia is a mystery movie. Actually, it’s kind of an attempted murder mystery. An excellent one at that and I will not be taking any further questions. In a city where animals can be whatever they want, rabbit Judy Hopps decides to be a police officer. Teaming up with sly fox Nick, Judy signs up to solve a string of animal disappearances in a last ditch effort to prove herself. Not only are there twists and turns, but embedded are great lessons of tolerance everyone could be reminded of. Zootopia is engaging, witty, and sure addition to anyone’s mystery movie watchlist.

6

'Logan Lucky'

For more Daniel Craig silliness, stream heist movie Logan Lucky. Channing Tatum is recently laid off Jimmy Logan who recruits his one-armed brother (Adam Driver), sister (Riley Keough) and famed thief Joe Bang (Craig) to rob a local speedway where a NASCAR race is taking place- drawing in thousands of dollars to be snatched. The only thing to watch out for is that pesky Logan family curse — pulling off the rest of it will be easy, right?

7

'Bad Times at the El Royale'

This absolute star-studded cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, John Hamm, and Jeff Bridges (just to name a few). The El Royale is a dingy hotel sitting on top of the California and Nevada border. Set in 1969, seven strangers converge at the motel on one fateful night as the audience learns the secrets of each guest, and how they’re all connected with each other. Bad Times at the El Royale is the perfect thriller to include to your murder mystery binge night.

MAINE STATE
Decider.com

