Bakersfield, CA

Pawsitively terrifying: Woman recounts theft of celebrity French bulldog

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LaBella has lived something of a charmed life.

She’s appeared on “The Jay Leno Show” and in a Hallmark movie. She goes on a daily 3-mile walk, enjoys three meals a day and spends a lot of time relaxing at her Bakersfield home.

But the French bulldog last month experienced a frightening disruption to her routine when a man snuck up and unclipped her from her leash as owner Linda Jost walked her in the area of Riverfront Park Drive and Amber Park Avenue.

The man ran to a blue Toyota Camry and drove away, Jost said.

LaBella sits for an interview at 17 News.

“I thought I was going to die,” Jost said of her despair on watching her 11-year-old “daughter with four legs” being stolen right in front of her.

Days later, they were reunited. Jost said LaBella was hungry and thirsty but unharmed.

“She acted like she hadn’t eaten in days,” Jost said.

Jost called police after the Oct. 19 theft and officers obtained surveillance footage of the thief running away and the suspect vehicle, a bright blue newer-model Toyota Camry with tinted windows, “shark fin” antenna on the roof and rear passenger side rim that didn’t match the other rims, according to a search warrant.

Police performed a records check on the car and name the 21-year-old owner in the warrant but 17 News is not publishing his name because no charges have been filed in that incident. However, he’s facing assault and spousal abuse charges in an unrelated case.

Jost was unable to positively identify the man in a photo lineup, according to the warrant.

Contacted by police, the man said he was in the Los Angeles area when the dog was stolen, according to the warrant. He said a friend may have been using the Camry.

The man told police he would call his friend and get back to them, but further attempts to contact the man resulted in calls going straight to voicemail, police said in the warrant.

Police also contacted the man’s mother, who later emailed officers and said her son retrieved the dog from his friend and she now had it, the warrant says. She gave the dog — whom Jost identified as LaBella — to officers outside a store on California Avenue.

Jost is hoping an arrest is made. In the meantime, she’s rejoicing over LaBella’s return.

“She’s a wonderful little girl,” Jost said. “I just love her with all my heart.”

KGET

