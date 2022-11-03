ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
These 2 Large Cap Dividend Payers Outperformed S&P 500 By Over 20% During 2008 Financial Crisis

During a recession, investors should seek firms with solid fundamentals and a strong track record of better-than-expected earnings performances. These firms are typically defensive investments in sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, industrials, software technologies, and health care. Although technology has taken a beating, as the NASDAQ is down roughly...
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $134.71 versus the current price of Aptiv at $97.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Aptiv...
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock

Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Compass Minerals Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
Why Did Shares Of Twilio Close Down Almost 35% On Friday?

Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO closed down 34.61% at $42.74 on Friday after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below consensus estimates. While the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and revenues, fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.005 billion came in shy of the $1.07 billion consensus estimate. The...
Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / INNODATA INC. INOD today announced that it will report Third Quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com.
Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price rose 6.23% to $6.81. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $6.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $54.98. The chart below compares...
