ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently

By John Pepitone, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKxbu_0ixfnMag00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — There is a change to the way some police-involved shootings in the Kansas City metro will be investigated moving forward.

The newly formed Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team, or PIIT, is made up of officers from Lee’s Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, and Grandview.

It will form to investigate any police-involved shootings involving officers in one of the four cities.

Lawrence police warn against ‘Felony Lane Gang’

Until now, the Missouri State Highway Patrol handled all of the cases. Officers said that averaged about 20 cases a year. The majority of those cases involve the Kansas City Police Department. Investigators say each case can take as long as six months to complete.

Going forward, the patrol will only investigate police shootings involving Kansas City, Missouri, officers.

The police chiefs from Lee’s Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, and Grandview say the shift will help ease the highway patrol’s case load..

When an officer is involved in a use-of-force incident detectives from the other three departments will investigate the shooting as outside investigators to provide answers to provide answers to the community faster that the Highway Patrol would.

Family of man shot, killed by KCPD in 2019 reaches $5M settlement

“We are not gonna allow them to not conduct a thorough investigation under some pretense that we are covering something up. We’re just not gonna allow that because our reputation as those agencies not involved is at stake and we value that and we do not want to lose that public trust,” Chief Bob Muenz, Blue Springs Police Dept., said.

PIIT’s first case is a shooting that happened early Thursday at an Independence gas station . Officers responded to a shooting near 23rd and Chrysler.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the officer was not hurt in the incident.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 7

Related
WIBW

KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
SMITHVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend

KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Judge Affirms $32M Award Against MO Firefighter in Deadly Crash

A Jackson County judge has approved a $32 million arbitration award rendered against Kansas City firefighter Dominic Biscari stemming from a fatal crash involving a fire engine that left three people dead in Westport in December. Judge Jennifer M. Phillips confirmed the settlement in an order on Tuesday in accordance...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy