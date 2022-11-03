Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
KFVS12
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TBI: Missing Greene Co. 79-year-old found safe in North Carolina
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (11/1) On Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 79-year-old Walter Pierce was found safe in North Carolina. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Greene County on Monday night. The TBI said Walter Pierce,...
Criminal charges for abortion not created equal in TN: DA Glenn Funk explains
DA Glenn Funk explains, the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade in June means now in Tennessee, life begins at conception and a total ban on abortion is in effect with no exception for rape or incest.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
Abortion ban has Franklin OBGYN considering leaving medicine
"I've never been politically involved, but this is so important to me."
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
WBIR
AG: Tennessee receives more than $84 million to combat opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Friday, Nov. 4 that more than $84 million was paid to the state and local governments on Thursday, Nov. 3 to help aid in the state's opioid crisis. The state has now received more than $128 million from the initial...
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee
A major spike in flu cases was reported in Tennessee Friday as health officials brace for what appears to be America's worst flu season in more than a decade.
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
Things to do this weekend in Middle Tennessee!
While I love kayaking, hiking and exploring the great outdoors, sometimes it's fun to stay a little closer to home and enjoy some more structured fun! Here are the top 5 of my favorite non-hiking/kayaking things to do in Middle Tennessee!
Six Tennessee State Parks offering Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving Day is now less than three weeks away, and you may be starting to plan your holiday. Wouldn't you like to enjoy a home-cooked meal with your loved ones, without having to do the cooking or cleaning up?
GSMNP: Laurel Falls Trail temporarily closed for geological survey
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced it will be temporarily closing the Laurel Falls Trail starting on November 7. In a release, the park said the trail will be closed on weekdays, Monday through Thursday, until November 17. Officials said during the...
What’s the difference between right to work and at-will employment?
Right-to-work and at-will employment are two different concepts, though many conflate them.
Lead-based paint inside older homes puts children under six at risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many older homes in East Tennessee may have lead-based paint and carry the risk of poisoning, according to the Tennessee State Department of Health. About one in every 11 kids is at risk of serious health problems, like nerve or brain damage, decreased growth and impaired hearing.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0