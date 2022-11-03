No one wants to see a child go without during the holiday. No one more than the members of The Echoes of the Past, according to a news release from the tractor club. Last year began their quest to “Cram the Tram” with toys to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in Kosciusko County. Partnering with the United States Marine Corp Reserves Toys for Tots program, the toy drive was a success, the release states. The program last year was able to make magic for over 2,500 children.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO