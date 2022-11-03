Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.07.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:11 p.m. Friday - Raul Quintana Jr., 30, of 828 E. Rochester St., Akron, arrested on a foreign warrant. No bond listed. • 6:40 p.m. Friday - Allie Ann Thompson, 24, of 712 W. Market St.,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Polling Locations For Tuesday's Election Listed
The County Election Board of Kosciusko County has designated the following places for holding the general election and special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. • Atwood Community Center, 213 Hovey St., Atwood. Burket/Mentone. • Mentone Fire Station, 201 W. Main St., Mentone. Claypool. • Claypool Lion's Building, 205 W. Calhoun...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.5.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:25 p.m. Thursday - Robert James Osborn, 52, of 670 N. Colfax St., Warsaw, arrested on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 4:25 p.m. Thursday - Gary Gene Gagnon Jr., 47, Rochester, arrested for felony...
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Jason Todd Whitaker, 36, 109 N. Reed St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past To ‘Cram The Tram’ For Toys For Tots
No one wants to see a child go without during the holiday. No one more than the members of The Echoes of the Past, according to a news release from the tractor club. Last year began their quest to “Cram the Tram” with toys to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in Kosciusko County. Partnering with the United States Marine Corp Reserves Toys for Tots program, the toy drive was a success, the release states. The program last year was able to make magic for over 2,500 children.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
inkfreenews.com
Officers Find 50 Pills During Traffic Stop; Warsaw Woman Arrested
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and 50 pills during a traffic stop. Charlene K. Marshall, 51, 121 E. Main St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony.
abc57.com
Middlebury man dead following single-vehicle crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 on Saturday at 8:49 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that it was raining, and roads were wet at the time of the crash. According to police,...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
inkfreenews.com
Two Face Charges After Overdose At Kosciusko County Jail
WARSAW — Two local men face drug charges after an overdose at the Kosciusko County Jail. Nathaniel Phillip Trott, 29, 40 EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg, is charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony. Ronald Lee Bailey, 54, 9329 S. Packerton Road, Claypool, is charged with possession...
WHAS 11
Accomplice in Indiana dismemberment slaying sentenced to 5 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to charges in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
wrtv.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced after OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE — Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated last month. A judge sentenced the mayor to a suspended jail term of 365 days. As part of the plea agreement, Henry's driving privileges are suspended for another 65 days. He...
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
Times-Union Newspaper
Susan ‘Suzi’ Bannon
Susan "Suzi" Bannon, 66, Warsaw, died at 4:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warren Harlan
NORTH WEBSTER – Warren Harlan, 65, Ridinger Lake, Pierceton, died just after 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home, North Webster. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Police recalling identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River. Police now say he is a 35-year-old Niles Township man. Celebration of life held for 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash. A family is asking for the max-sentence a year after one of their own is killed in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Woman Arrested After Pursuit
An Etna Green woman was arrested after she didn’t comply with a law enforcement officers’ orders, hit an unoccupied vehicle and led officers on a pursuit. According to one Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Terra A. Trytko, 44, North Walnut Street, Etna Green, was attempting to back up in 2010 Ford F/E from a parking spot at Etna Green Mini Mart to flee police. When she put the vehicle into drive, her vehicle hit an unoccupied vehicle registered to Janice Chaney, Wakarusa.
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
