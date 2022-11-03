You’re Probably Overlooking This Vintage Piece at the Flea Market, but Here’s Why You Need One for Your Living Room

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
This NYC Rental Apartment’s Gorgeous Reversible Upgrades Include Peel & Stick Paper and More
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Katelyn Sailor, husband Kyle, and French Bulldog, Lou. Location: New York City, New York. Size: 1,100 square feet. Type of Home: Apartment.
A 300-Square-Foot East Village Rental Feels Larger Than It Is
Location: East Village — New York City, New York. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I grew up in the city and spent much of my time hanging in the East Village. A constantly involving area, but in unique ways the vibe remains the same.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Two People Share This 300-Square-Foot NYC Studio That’s Unbelievably Chic Despite the Small Size
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Lincoln Center — Upper West Side, New York, NY. Size: Roughly 300 square feet. Type of Home: Top floor apartment in...
The Game-Changing Surge Protector That Doubles As a Shelf (It’s on Sale!)
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son. Follow. published Yesterday. Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was...
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
A 520-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Secret Is Flexible Furniture and Drop-Dead Gorgeous Architectural Details
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The first thing about this 520-square-foot studio apartment in a brownstone on New York City’s Upper West Side that intrigued Jessica Rachel Williams was a large, picturesque unique window facing the building’s back courtyard. Five years ago, Jessica’s plans to remain in New York City hinged on whether she’d be able to find an “incredible” apartment within budget. On her final apartment search, she applied for — and got — this studio apartment that had been listed that day.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
Andy Warhol’s NYC Apartment Building Is Going Up For Auction
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
yonkerstimes.com
The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
When will Daylight Saving Time end in 2022? Here’s what you need to know about when to change the clocks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Daylight Saving Time will come to an official end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. Clocks will “fall back,” giving us one extra hour of sleep. In a little more than a week, days will begin to get noticeably shorter, and the sun will set before 6:30 p.m. for the first time since March 12.
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold on Long Island
Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one on Long Island. A third-prize ticket was sold at Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years
The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment
This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
openculture.com
FAMOUS ARTIST DIES PENNILESS AND ALL ALONE: The Met Museum’s Fascinating Archive of Artists’ Death Notices
Oh to go behind the scenes at a world class museum, to discover treasures that the public never sees. Among the most compelling – and unexpected – at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City are a pair of crumbing scrapbooks, their pages thick with yellowing obituaries and death notices for a wide array of late 19th and early 20th-century painters, sculptors, and photographers.
Long Island house fire leaves couple hospitalized, leads to complaints about fire response times
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island couple in their late 70s is in the hospital — the wife in critical condition — after a fire engulfed their home, burning it to the ground. Eyewitnesses say, though, that the fire ended up being much more extensive than it needed to be, and that a slow […]
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0