Mother leaves children in car for an hour, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after leaving two young children in the car for an hour, police said. Guadalupe Hernandez-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday at the 4700 block of US Highway 77, on two counts of abandon/endanger child, according to Brownsville police. Officers responded to the location regarding a 1-year-old […]
Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said. On Oct. […]
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
kurv.com
Accused Wife-Killer Granted Bond Reduction Ahead Of Capital Murder Trial
A district judge has lowered the bonds for a McAllen man who is scheduled to stand trial next month for the murder of his ex-wife. The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Wednesday granted a bond reduction of $725,000 for Richard Ford, who is now being held on bonds totaling almost $1.3 million. The 43-year-old Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda more than two years ago.
5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
KRGV
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande
On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
sbnewspaper.com
Former housing director sues City
Former San Benito Housing Authority Director Yvette Nieto filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Rick Guerra and board chairman Ben Cortez, claiming she was fired due to “discrimination and retaliation.”. Nieto filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Oct. 24, against Guerra, his brother Jhonny Guerra, Cortez, the...
South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
KRGV
20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
cbp.gov
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million Worth of Narcotics in Four Seizures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in four separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,448,249. “Our CBP officers used multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics and...
Puppies rescued after being trapped in pipe in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg firefighters rescued two puppies that were trapped inside a narrow pipe. The Edinburg Fire Department received a call from a citizen about a dog inside a pipe with three newborn puppies near Chapin and Sugar Roads, a post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated. According to the post, the dog […]
kurv.com
Man, Woman Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges In Brownsville Killing
A Brownsville pair has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of a Brownsville man this summer. The McAllen Monitor reports 31-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ramirez and 41-year-old Veronica Marie Posas were arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and auto theft. The two are accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez and stealing his vehicle. They were arrested several days after Gonzalez was found dead July 19th next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.
Officer looks in bag with women’s clothes, finding six bundles of cocaine, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a discovery of six bundles of cocaine, Brownsville police said. Xiomara Estefania Salazar, 24, and Rafael Navarrette, 25, were arrested Thursday at the 2100 block of Paredes Line Road on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and endangering […]
Police dog finds cocaine bundles in truck parked at Sunrise Mall
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Police Department K-9 officer found four bundles of cocaine in a truck left in the Sunrise Mall parking lot, police said. On Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine check of the parking lot at Sunrise Mall when they noticed a white Ford F-150 on the north side by […]
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
KRGV
Residents voice concerns over delay in construction on Brownsville street
Those living on San Pedro Lane in Brownsville say they’re upset over the condition of their street. City crews began working on San Pedro Land and Elsa Avenue May 2022 to make utility repairs in the area. According to residents, crews suddenly stopped working in July, leaving the street...
