On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO