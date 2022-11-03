ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

fox61.com

2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Newington: Police

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after two O’Reilly Auto Parts employees on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington were shot late Sunday night. The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Both of the victims, a man, and a woman were taken to Hartford hospital. Their conditions are not...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15

State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. It was the 13th year of the turkey plunge into lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton. Lost and Pound: Dogology 11/6. Updated: 15 hours ago. For more information on Dogology,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Search for West Hartford shooting suspect crosses border into MA

Search for West Hartford shooting suspect continues. Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks about where he sees interest rates heading. A two-alarm fire was reported at Litchfield High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

Arrest made in connection to 1966 death of 10-year-old girl

A 73-year-old convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with the 1966 disappearance and death of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl, a prosecutor said Thursday. Donald Mars was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Betty Lou Zukowski, who left her Chicopee home on the evening of May 26, 1966 and was found beaten to death several days later in the Westfield River in West Springfield, prosecutors said in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield. A not guilty plea was entered on Mars’ behalf. His attorney did not object to his client being held without bail, but retained the right to seek bail at a later date. An email seeking comment was left with the defense.
CHICOPEE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
NORWICH, CT
westernmassnews.com

IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
AGAWAM, MA
Eyewitness News

Bronx man dies following crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one man is dead following a crash on I-91 Saturday night. According to police reports, a Ford driving in the right lane collided with a Volvo in the center lane. The Ford then swerved back into the right lane where it crossed into the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

