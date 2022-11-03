Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Middle School Teacher Arrested for Having Relationship With Student in East Hartford
A CREC middle school teacher in East Hartford has been arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with her 13-year-old student. An arrest warrant states that Two Rivers Middle School drama teacher Karen Vinick, 34, and a student were sleeping together under the same blanket at a school-sanctioned drama club sleepover.
fox61.com
2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Newington: Police
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after two O’Reilly Auto Parts employees on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington were shot late Sunday night. The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Both of the victims, a man, and a woman were taken to Hartford hospital. Their conditions are not...
West Hartford police: 'Armed and dangerous' wanted in connection to Joseph's University shooting
They say the firearm used in the incident has not been recovered.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
Firearm, 'Purple' Fentanyl Seized During Highway Detail In Hartford
A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with "purple" fentanyl and a loaded gun during a traffic stop as part of a highway enforcement operation. The arrest took place in Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 3 after officers of a statewide task force spotted a man allegedly participating in a drug transaction.
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
Eyewitness News
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15
State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. It was the 13th year of the turkey plunge into lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton. Lost and Pound: Dogology 11/6. Updated: 15 hours ago. For more information on Dogology,...
Crump, family call for justice in case of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s been almost five months since Richard “Randy” Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. On Friday on the steps of City Hall, his family, legal team and activists demanded action. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed […]
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Search for West Hartford shooting suspect crosses border into MA
Search for West Hartford shooting suspect continues. Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks about where he sees interest rates heading. A two-alarm fire was reported at Litchfield High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast.
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Arrest made in connection to 1966 death of 10-year-old girl
A 73-year-old convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with the 1966 disappearance and death of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl, a prosecutor said Thursday. Donald Mars was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Betty Lou Zukowski, who left her Chicopee home on the evening of May 26, 1966 and was found beaten to death several days later in the Westfield River in West Springfield, prosecutors said in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield. A not guilty plea was entered on Mars’ behalf. His attorney did not object to his client being held without bail, but retained the right to seek bail at a later date. An email seeking comment was left with the defense.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
Bristol Press
Trial to soon commence for two suspects in 2019 beating that turned fatal
BRISTOL – The trial for two people charged in a fatal beating in 2019 is expected to soon begin. Heather Duperry, 40, and Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne Street, have appeared multiple times in recent weeks in New Britain Superior Court – where their matters have been marked down for a jury trial.
westernmassnews.com
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
Eyewitness News
Bronx man dies following crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one man is dead following a crash on I-91 Saturday night. According to police reports, a Ford driving in the right lane collided with a Volvo in the center lane. The Ford then swerved back into the right lane where it crossed into the...
Bristol Press
Bristol police looking for missing teenagers, one of whom never returned home from school
BRISTOL – Police are looking for two young teenagers whose disappearances are not believed to be connected to one another. Silver Alerts have been issued for Hailey Fernandez, 13, and Elijah Bermudez, 14, police said late Thursday. “There is no known connection between Elijah Bermudez and missing juvenile Hailey...
