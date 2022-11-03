ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser

TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

County auditor: Half of Montgomery County Dollar General stores fail price inspections

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Dollar General stores are under fire for price swapping. News Center 7 reported Wednesday that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the company in Butler County because the county auditor documented price problems at Dollar General stores. In Montgomery County, News Center 7′s I-Team found customers who are raising concerns.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
tippnews.com

Development and Growth of Plastic Manufacturing in Dayton, OH

Contracting your plastic manufacturing in Dayton has never been a smarter move than now. Dayton, Ohio, is a hub for various business sectors rooted in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field. The city’s most valuable assets pushing significant technological advancements are in the aerospace, IT, water, human sciences, and healthcare industry. Advanced materials and manufacturing niches also represent a high-growth sector in the Miami Valley. The industry’s core competencies and strategic advantages to the community provide a lucrative business environment for entrepreneurs and investors.
DAYTON, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Choices plans furniture purchase

SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority

LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans

MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000-square-foot facility were announced in...
PIQUA, OH
WFMJ.com

Fourteen fined in scheme to steal venison from hunters in Ohio

Fourteen people have been ordered to pay fines and restitution of more than $70 thousand in connection with deer poaching scheme in Ohio that involved stealing meat from hunters. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says convictions stem from an investigation into A&E Deer Processing of Gallia County that revealed...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to field fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County marriage licenses

Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Jayde Belinda Anderson, 27, to Tyler David Guenin, 27, both of Piqua. Jaqueline Ontiveros Godinez, 22, to Dylan Steven Gentry, 24, both of Tipp City. Patrisha Ann Dill, 53, to Joseph Allan Crotinger, 54, both of Casstown. Sonja Emmy Rom, 59, to William...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

