South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter. Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below:
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and […]
SB student takes part in practicum
HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
Swarm of bees almost cancels RGV Birding Festival field trip location
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Birding Festival added a new tour site this year at the San Benito wetlands, but the new tour spot almost didn’t happen. The wetlands project has been years in the making and transformed the old sewer ponds into a wetland habitat near Arroyo Colorado.
’Hounds set sights on Weslaco
After suffering their first loss of the season at the Battle of the Arroyo, the San Benito Greyhound Varsity Football Team reminded everyone just how overpowering they are when clicking on all cylinders. The Greyhounds got back to their winning ways with a dominant 36-7 shellacking of the 6-2 Los...
Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters
The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wintering White Pelicans
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is a prime destination for avian winter visitors, and a couple of dozen American white pelicans have selected this Brownsville resaca as one of their favorite sites. It’s early morning, and these pelicans are relaxing while tending to a little feather maintenance prior to their next foray […]
PD: Texas woman fled to Mexico after forging father’s signature to get loans and car
Police said a woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father's signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan.
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
South Padre Island residents protesting renovations to Beach Access #10
South Padre Island residents are fighting to prevent what they say is the destruction of one of the last natural beach accesses. Residents say they hope to preserve Beach Access #10, which has not been developed and essentially remains untouched. On September 2022, the city approved plans to redevelop the...
Texas teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say
A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after "playing around" with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say.
Accused Wife-Killer Granted Bond Reduction Ahead Of Capital Murder Trial
A district judge has lowered the bonds for a McAllen man who is scheduled to stand trial next month for the murder of his ex-wife. The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Wednesday granted a bond reduction of $725,000 for Richard Ford, who is now being held on bonds totaling almost $1.3 million. The 43-year-old Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda more than two years ago.
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
Former housing director sues City
Former San Benito Housing Authority Director Yvette Nieto filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Rick Guerra and board chairman Ben Cortez, claiming she was fired due to “discrimination and retaliation.”. Nieto filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Oct. 24, against Guerra, his brother Jhonny Guerra, Cortez, the...
Man in custody at hospital after stabbing common-law spouse 'multiple times', police say
The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man Friday accused of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the department. On Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., Juan Alberto Mendiola, 45, and his common-law spouse were traveling on the 700 block of Esperanza Street. According to police, there was a verbal argument between the couple and the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle.
