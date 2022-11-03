Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor finds pricing issues at 15 local Dollar General stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Consumers should exercise caution, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, after 15 nearby Dollar General stores failed pricing inspections earlier this week. On Thursday and Friday, inspectors from the Auditor's office performed price verification tests at 18 of the county's 30 Dollar General shops,...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!
The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
Area humane society announces program to provide food, medical care for senior citizen’s pets
DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to help make sure senior citizens get the resources they need for their pets. The humane society partnered with Senior Resource Center to create “The Golden Ears”, a program to help ensure local senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels also get the resources they need for their pets.
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
spectrumnews1.com
Churches scramble to find new leaders amid pastor burnout
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — COVID had a big impact on church attendance. Now, worker burnout is leaving some churches in a rough spot. A recent survey showed two of every five pastors considered quitting in the past year. At one area Baptist church where the lead pastor is retiring, church...
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Township, village residents to vote on levies
SIDNEY — Tuesday’s ballot is light with local issues and doesn’t include contested races for local offices, but residents of Bethel and Washington Townships and the village of Fletcher will have a tax levy on the Nov. 8 ballot to consider. Tax levies on these residents’ ballots...
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
oxfordobserver.org
Health department dishes out three critical violations
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including two in Allen County and one in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • There were 13.1 new hospital admissions for COVID illness per 100,000 people...
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
tippnews.com
Development and Growth of Plastic Manufacturing in Dayton, OH
Contracting your plastic manufacturing in Dayton has never been a smarter move than now. Dayton, Ohio, is a hub for various business sectors rooted in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field. The city’s most valuable assets pushing significant technological advancements are in the aerospace, IT, water, human sciences, and healthcare industry. Advanced materials and manufacturing niches also represent a high-growth sector in the Miami Valley. The industry’s core competencies and strategic advantages to the community provide a lucrative business environment for entrepreneurs and investors.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Eagles 971 donates quarter auction proceeds
TROY — Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 presented The Future Begins Today with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, Nov. 2, donating the proceeds of a recent quarter auction that was held at the club. “Our motto is ‘People helping people,’ so we’re always giving back to...
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
Urbana Citizen
Baha’i donate to Caring Kitchen
Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties delivered to The Caring Kitchen numerous items to assist with some of the services they offer. For the emergency shelter, there were 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients. The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal.
miamivalleytoday.com
Election Day right around the corner
Only a few days remain until Nov. 8, general Election Day. It seems that every time I open the paper or turn on the news, I see multiple stories about the upcoming election. And many of those stories are focused on the administration of elections, not just about the races and candidates that are on the ballot. It seems that people are much more interested in how elections are run than in the past.
WLWT 5
'The worst I've seen': Another dollar store chain accused of silently jacking up prices at the register
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County dollar store chain is accused of overcharging customers with deceptive pricing, a week after another dollar store chain in the county came under fire for the same thing. All 13 Family Dollar stores in Butler County failed price verification checks by the...
New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to Dayton International Airport
DAYTON — A new low-cost carrier offering a non-stop flight to Florida is coming to the Dayton International Airport. City, airport and airline officials announced Thursday morning that Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop service from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida beginning January of next year. “We...
