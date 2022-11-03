Read full article on original website
Maralene Strom
3d ago
Keith, Thank you for letting us know about this new journey you are embarking upon. My prayers are with you as you experience the process, yet will discover learnings from those around you and share your courage to support others who find themselves facing the diagnosis. Just remember you are not alone w the Creator being along with you. You have made such a difference in so many lives, and it appears the Creator's mission for you is to continue making a difference among those u encounter in this new journey!!! We all love you and know your courage will be a beacon to many. Blessings & Love & Prayers...Maralene (gramma doofus) Strom.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts 8th Annual ‘Give Vets a Smile’
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first Saturday of November, and that means access to dental care for veterans in the Chippewa Valley. “Veteran do not typically have dental benefits. Unless they were wounded in action or had an oral facial injury in action and are 100% disabled, they are not covered for dental,” said Pat Entorf. She says the 8th annual ‘Give Vets a Smile’ event is made possible by oral health specialists.
WEAU-TV 13
The Black River Falls Public Library celebrates 150 years
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Public Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary. “Black River Falls Library is the first public library established in Wisconsin,” Cara Hart, Black River Falls Public Library Director, said. In 1872, Wisconsin set forth a statute allowing taxes to go...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Benefit concert for Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is holding a benefit concert, featuring “The Fortunate Sons”. The band is called the Ultimate Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR). The concert is Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in...
wwisradio.com
Friends and Family Gather For Lily Peters Birthday in Heaven
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Today would have been Lily Peters 11th birthday. Her family and friends gathered yesterday to celebrate what they are calling her Heavenly Birthday, her fist birthday since her murder. She was killed last spring while walking back from her grandma’s house in Chippewa Falls. The 14-year-old accused of killing her remains in jail, his trial won’t begin until next year at the earliest.
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
WEAU-TV 13
Previewing the candidates for Chippewa County Sheriff
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There will be a new sheriff in Chippewa County, and residents will be casting their vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday. Voters will be choosing between Democratic candidate Chris Kowalczyk and Republican candidate Travis Hakes. Hakes, the former Elk Mound Police Chief, is running...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday November 4th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley is in Level 3 football mode. Regis takes on Edgar, Pepin/Alma takes on Bangor, Mondovi faces Marshall, and Rice Lake challenges Onalaska. In 8 man football, Siren faces Newman Catholic. Those games and more scores from around the area in this edition of SportScene.
WEAU-TV 13
November is lung cancer awareness month; Doctors recommend getting screened early
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - November is lung cancer awareness month. One Marshfield Clinic doctor in Eau Claire says lung cancer is the most common cause of death from cancer in the nation. More common than colon, pancreatic, and breast cancer combined. Dr. Tatsiana Halkova says people who have a...
WEAU-TV 13
A sleep specialist explains impacts of Daylight Saving Time as it ends over the weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The clock falls back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning granting us an extra hour of sleep. “I think a lot of us will feel refreshed on Sunday morning when we get that extra hour of sleep,” said Dr. Timothy Young, a neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System. “I think most of us know when you have a shorter night than average, we all feel a little bit irritable.”
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 5th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports action leads the way in the Chippewa Valley. In prep volleyball, Mcdonell takes on Monticello for a chance at the division 4 state title. St Croix Falls takes on Howards Grove for their chance at a state title in Division 3. Also, sectional swimming action takes center stage in Hudson.
seehafernews.com
Memorial Installed For Chippewa County Girl Scouts
There is a new memorial for the three Chippewa County Girl Scouts who were run down on the side of the road four years ago. Friends and family members of Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle dedicated the new memorial yesterday. It is a heart on top of a cross,...
The first public library in Wisconsin: Black River Falls Library celebrates 150th anniversary
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — 150 years ago, Wisconsin passed a law creating what’s now known as public libraries. Black River Falls became the first community in the state of Wisconsin to open one. Inside the walls of a library, stories come alive. “I just had so many good memories,” Black River Falls resident Joan Zenz said. For the community of...
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
wearegreenbay.com
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Altoona Police Department says all involved have been identifed. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department says they have identified one of the vehicles/people involved. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case. According...
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
