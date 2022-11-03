ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

WNDU

Marian girls basketball defeats Mishawaka 56-27

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is descending upon us – and believe it or not, we’re already in the early stages, as some girls basketball teams here in Michiana have started of their regular seasons. The Marian Knights hosted their crosstown rival Mishawaka on Thursday...
MISHAWAKA, IN
valpo.life

Purdue University Northwest sets students on the path of success with new esports arenas

Sports have always been a college staple, and Esports, competitive video gaming, is on the rise at many universities. Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is no exception. On Wednesday, PNW held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on its Westville campus to celebrate the opening of its state-of-the-art Esports arena. Students, faculty, staff, and community members alike were all highly impressed by how incredible the space was.
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

Tech Credit Union’s newest branch furthers commitment to community

Tech Credit Union’s (Tech CU) mission has always been to provide the community with the best banking and loan options possible. On Thursday, November 3, Tech CU celebrated the furthering of this mission with a grand opening ceremony for its brand-new La Porte branch. Excitement and hope for the future filled the air as Tech CU staff and community members cut the ribbon on another wonderful branch.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Purdue University Northwest reflects on past with time capsule dedication

This spring, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recovered a time capsule from 1995 on its Westville campus. The university’s 5.75 Roaring Ahead Steering Committee commissioned a new time capsule, with the help of PNW Libraries and Archives staff, with materials reflecting the 2020-2022 time period of the university. On Wednesday, November 2 university leadership, faculty, staff, and students gathered to dedicate the time capsule. It was a wonderful way to bring the campus community together and look positively toward the university’s future.
WESTVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
INDIANA STATE
valpo.life

Harley-Davidson of Michigan City hosts 23rd Annual Blue Ball Run Charity Ride, benefiting Toys for Tots

For the 23rd straight year, bikers from around the Region swept through Michigan City and LaPorte for Harley-Davidson of Michigan City’s Annual Blue Ball Run. Held the first Saturday of November - rain, snow, or shine - the ride costs $10 per person, with all funds going towards Toys for Tots. The program, run by the US Marine Corps, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford Christmas gifts. Riders go kickstands up at the dealership and then make their way to a few local bars and restaurants, before returning to Harley-Davidson for a chili cook-off.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
HOBART, IN
WGN News

2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
HOBART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
valpo.life

Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation host inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner to honor Tim Portolese and Doctor Bruce Newswanger

Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation held its inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner on November 2 at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana. Complete with hors d'oeuvres, dinner, beverages, music, and a live auction, this event is a celebration for the sponsors and award recipients. Mike Wargo, chief...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
ELKHART, IN
valpo.life

Center for Hospice Care hosts annual Veterans Tribute

Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana, held its annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony on October 11, 2022. Center for Hospice Care has hosted this event every year since 2016 when its Veterans Memorial was established on the Mishawaka campus. The memorial was later rededicated in October 2018 as the Captain Robert J. Hiler Jr. Veterans Memorial.
MISHAWAKA, IN

