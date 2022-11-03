For the 23rd straight year, bikers from around the Region swept through Michigan City and LaPorte for Harley-Davidson of Michigan City’s Annual Blue Ball Run. Held the first Saturday of November - rain, snow, or shine - the ride costs $10 per person, with all funds going towards Toys for Tots. The program, run by the US Marine Corps, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford Christmas gifts. Riders go kickstands up at the dealership and then make their way to a few local bars and restaurants, before returning to Harley-Davidson for a chili cook-off.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO