WNDU
Marian girls basketball defeats Mishawaka 56-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is descending upon us – and believe it or not, we’re already in the early stages, as some girls basketball teams here in Michiana have started of their regular seasons. The Marian Knights hosted their crosstown rival Mishawaka on Thursday...
valpo.life
Purdue University Northwest sets students on the path of success with new esports arenas
Sports have always been a college staple, and Esports, competitive video gaming, is on the rise at many universities. Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is no exception. On Wednesday, PNW held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on its Westville campus to celebrate the opening of its state-of-the-art Esports arena. Students, faculty, staff, and community members alike were all highly impressed by how incredible the space was.
valpo.life
Tech Credit Union’s newest branch furthers commitment to community
Tech Credit Union’s (Tech CU) mission has always been to provide the community with the best banking and loan options possible. On Thursday, November 3, Tech CU celebrated the furthering of this mission with a grand opening ceremony for its brand-new La Porte branch. Excitement and hope for the future filled the air as Tech CU staff and community members cut the ribbon on another wonderful branch.
valpo.life
Purdue University Northwest reflects on past with time capsule dedication
This spring, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recovered a time capsule from 1995 on its Westville campus. The university’s 5.75 Roaring Ahead Steering Committee commissioned a new time capsule, with the help of PNW Libraries and Archives staff, with materials reflecting the 2020-2022 time period of the university. On Wednesday, November 2 university leadership, faculty, staff, and students gathered to dedicate the time capsule. It was a wonderful way to bring the campus community together and look positively toward the university’s future.
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Sectional championship week
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the sectional championships of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Class 6A. Sectional 1. Lafayette Jeff 38, Crown Point 28. Sectional 2. Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17. Sectional 3.
valpo.life
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Keyan Arnott: Salesman, friend, future leader
Keyan Arnott loves to sell people their first car. The reason this specific situation tugs at his heartstrings eludes him, but it’s one of his favorite parts of working as a sales consultant at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo. “I just think it's an awesome experience,” said Arnott. “I...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
valpo.life
Vale Park Animal Hospital supports Valparaiso Community School’s Viking Pups Program
There is nothing quite like a dog. Our longest animal companions, dogs force us to take walks outside and to see the joy in everyday situations. One look at a therapy dog and you know that dogs can do so much more to protect and improve our lives. This is...
cwbchicago.com
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon arrested at River North McDonald’s
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested for allegedly battering two security guards at a McDonald’s in River North early Friday morning, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. Chicago police responded to a business in the 600 block of North Clark to handle a call...
valpo.life
Harley-Davidson of Michigan City hosts 23rd Annual Blue Ball Run Charity Ride, benefiting Toys for Tots
For the 23rd straight year, bikers from around the Region swept through Michigan City and LaPorte for Harley-Davidson of Michigan City’s Annual Blue Ball Run. Held the first Saturday of November - rain, snow, or shine - the ride costs $10 per person, with all funds going towards Toys for Tots. The program, run by the US Marine Corps, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford Christmas gifts. Riders go kickstands up at the dealership and then make their way to a few local bars and restaurants, before returning to Harley-Davidson for a chili cook-off.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
blockclubchicago.org
Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter Celebrates Centennial, Full Ownership Of Its Woodlawn Community Center This Month
WOODLAWN — The local graduate chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will honor its 100th anniversary and the early payment of its community center’s mortgage with several events over the coming weeks. The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded Nov. 5, 1922....
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
valpo.life
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation host inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner to honor Tim Portolese and Doctor Bruce Newswanger
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation held its inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner on November 2 at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana. Complete with hors d'oeuvres, dinner, beverages, music, and a live auction, this event is a celebration for the sponsors and award recipients. Mike Wargo, chief...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
valpo.life
Center for Hospice Care hosts annual Veterans Tribute
Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana, held its annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony on October 11, 2022. Center for Hospice Care has hosted this event every year since 2016 when its Veterans Memorial was established on the Mishawaka campus. The memorial was later rededicated in October 2018 as the Captain Robert J. Hiler Jr. Veterans Memorial.
