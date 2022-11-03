‘So Help Me God’: Brantley Gilbert readies new album, teases collab with Blake Shelton + Vince Gill

Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Carter breaks down in tears during Backstreet Boys tribute to late brother Aaron
Nick Carter was seen breaking into tears on stage while the Backstreet Boys paid tribute to his late brother, Aaron.Singer Aaron Carter died on Saturday 5 November at the age of 34. The artist’s family has said that a cause of death is currently “being investigated”.Before the Backstreet Boys gig on Sunday night, Carter shared an emotional tribute to his late brother on Instagram.Alongside a series of photographs of himself and his sibling, he wrote: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I...
Comments / 0