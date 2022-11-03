ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five things to know ahead of ISU football's matchup with Youngstown State

Illinois State football is set to take on Missouri Valley Football Conference opponent Youngstown State Saturday at Hancock Stadium in a what is likely a must-win game for both teams. Here are five things to know ahead of the pivotal MVFC matchup:. Last matchup. These two teams last faced off...

ISU volleyball avoids sweep, falls to Drake in four sets

Illinois State volleyball won a tightly contested third set 25-23 to break Drake's 22-set win streak, but it did not inspire a reverse sweep for the Redbirds who lost 3-1 Saturday at CEFCU Arena on Senior Night. ISU head coach Allie Matters was much happier with Saturday’s performance after being...

ISU swimming and diving sweeps doubleheader

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Illinois State swimming and diving took home a pair of victories against Evansville and Eastern Illinois Saturday in a doubleheader event at Deaconess Aquatic Center. “I'm very happy with where we are at as a team right now,” head coach Caitlin Hamilton said via GoRedbirds.com. “It...

ISU football drops heartbreaker 19-17 at hands of Youngstown State

Illinois State football was unable to stop Youngstown State's late touchdown drive, falling in a heartbreaker 19-17 Saturday at Hancock Stadium and all but erasing the Redbirds' playoff hopes. "I was just proud of our team from the standpoint of, they just have so much adversity thrown at them all...

Baker, Rehberger earn MVC yearly honors

Illinois State soccer's Allison Baker and Jade Rehberger received 2022 All-MVC honors as announced by the Missouri Valley Conference Thursday. The All-MVC second team will feature Baker as she capped a season with four goals and two assists. She contributed 10 points and helped lead the Redbird attack to fifth in the conference with 55 points.

Yung Gravy, bbno$ receive raving reviews following concert at ISU

Hip-hop artists Yung Gravy and bbno$ hosted a sold-out show Thursday night at Illinois State University. The music duo played hit songs “Betty,” “Oops,” “Mr. Clean,” “Hot Tub” and other songs. The duo had fans jumping and screaming all night as the...


