With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO