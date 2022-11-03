Read full article on original website
Father arrested, allegedly hindered prosecution, in search for missing Phenix City girl
The Hispanic female was last seen Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Phenix City.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for auto theft suspect
Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect. According to a release, an individual allegedly broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of a Publix in the 9500 block of Vaughn Road in Pike Road on Nov. 5.
WTVM
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
WTVM
Ala. man found guilty of murder after 2020 trial ends in hung jury
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty of murder in Russell County two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. On July 28, 2017, 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter was killed in a shooting on 8th Street in Phenix City. Through an investigation, Phenix City Police...
Auburn Plainsman
APD investigates shooting on North Donahue
The Auburn Police department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 400 block of N Donahue Drive earlier today. On Nov. 5, APD responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department. When they arrived on scene, they spoke with a 22-year-old female who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The survivor was later taken to the trauma center in critical condition.
Troy Messenger
PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft
Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
WTVM
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 11-year-old girl has been found following a large-scale search, says Phenix City Sheriff Heath Taylor. Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4. On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee...
22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting
A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
WTVM
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lottery players dream big as Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.6 billion. Updated: moments...
Russell County jury convicts Phenix City man in 2017 murder of collegiate basketball player
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury Friday in killing a 19-year-old college basketball player. Steven Williams, 48, shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, Russell […]
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
WSFA
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WTVM
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police. According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway. Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and...
alabamanews.net
Police Searching for Missing Girl in East Alabama
Police in Phenix City need your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen on at approximately 10:00PM Wednesday at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. She is 4’9″ and 110 pounds. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts...
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
WTVM
Crews on scene of vehicle fire at car wash in Midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire at a Midtown Columbus carwash. The fire happened at Classic Car Wash - located on 13th Street in Columbus. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. Stay...
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Alabama
The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend.
WTVM
Harris County residents taking advantage of early voting in Georgia
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It is the final week of early in-person voting in Georgia and Friday, Nov. 4 is the last day to voice your vote before heading to the polls. For three weeks in every county across the state, voters have had the chance to vote before Tuesday’s election.
WSFA
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week. Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. The school system plans to return in person...
