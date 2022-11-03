ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

WTVM

3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

APD investigates shooting on North Donahue

The Auburn Police department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 400 block of N Donahue Drive earlier today. On Nov. 5, APD responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department. When they arrived on scene, they spoke with a 22-year-old female who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The survivor was later taken to the trauma center in critical condition.
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft

Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 11-year-old girl has been found following a large-scale search, says Phenix City Sheriff Heath Taylor. Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4. On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee...
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting

A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lottery players dream big as Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.6 billion. Updated: moments...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police. According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway. Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and...
EUFAULA, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Searching for Missing Girl in East Alabama

Police in Phenix City need your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen on at approximately 10:00PM Wednesday at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. She is 4’9″ and 110 pounds. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
TROY, AL
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Crews on scene of vehicle fire at car wash in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire at a Midtown Columbus carwash. The fire happened at Classic Car Wash - located on 13th Street in Columbus. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA

