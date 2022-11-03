The Auburn Police department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 400 block of N Donahue Drive earlier today. On Nov. 5, APD responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department. When they arrived on scene, they spoke with a 22-year-old female who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The survivor was later taken to the trauma center in critical condition.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO