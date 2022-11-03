Read full article on original website
Navi
3d ago
But how did the child turn the car on. If owner states he had it parked. Did the owner leave vehicle running. Or did he leave keys in vehicle??? Give us the whole story.
Kristen Lauren Rivera
3d ago
I keep telling people STOP leaving the KEYS inside your cars! If you leave the keys and the car gets stolen or crashed the insurance is NOT paying it out! You could also be liable if a child got hurt even if they took the vehicle without consent
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who found former wife dead of overdose investigated after current wife dead from suspected overdose
HYDE PARK – Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman who was discovered by her husband, 54-year-old David Minihane, early Sunday morning. Minihane was investigated after his previous wife, 38-year-old Jennifer Minihane, was found dead in a Hyde Park hotel in 2018, where he was present. On...
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Newburgh bank robbed; suspect sought
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are investigating a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300. Police said at around 4:40 p.m., a man entered the bank, threatened the use of a gun and demanded money from the teller.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troy man killed in Taconic Parkway crash
TAGHKANIC – A 59-year-old Troy man was killed when the motorcycle he was operating on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Taghkanic was struck by an eastbound Taconic Hills Central School District 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. The incident just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, claimed the...
Man Charged With Stealing More Than $50K In Cash, Checks From Vehicle In In Yorktown
Police have charged a New York City man who was apprehended upstate with stealing more than $50,000 from a vehicle parked at a Northern Westchester County business. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 3:30 p.m., police were called to a business in Yorktown on Saw Mill River Road to investigate a report from a victim that $42,000 in cash and $10,000 in payroll checks had been stolen from their parked vehicle, according to Yorktown Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four arrested for gun possession in Yonkers
YONKERS – State Police have arrested for people for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in the City of Yonkers. Troopers observed a BMW 440 traveling at over 100 miles per hour on the Sprain Brook Parkway on the evening of October 30. The vehicle was stopped and investigation found two loaded handguns, a .380 Ruger and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Truck overturns in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND – A dump truck rolled onto its side after striking a utility pole in front of the Pine Island firehouse on Orange County Route 1 early Friday afternoon. Warwick Town Police and state troopers were on the scene as well as an Ambulnz Service crew and an ambulance from the Pine Island Volunteer Fire Department.
Dutchess County police catch suspected drug dealer
Dutchess County Police arrested Charles Faircloth, 77 of Poughkeepsie on November 3. Faircloth was allegedly involved in possessing drugs with the intention to sell.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment
A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two-alarm fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Command called for mutual aid support as flames shot out of third-floor windows at 33 South Miller Street in the City of Newburgh Saturday night. The West Point and Stewart Air National Guard fire departments responded to assist along with an Orange County fire coordinator. The Newburgh...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man hits two homes after losing consciousness while driving
PORT JERVIS – A Port Jervis resident struck his and a neighbor’s home as he lost consciousness while moving his car from his driveway Tuesday morning, November 2. Police information was unavailable as of Tuesday evening. However, neighbors on scene said the driver, believed to be in his mid-30’s, was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Coxsackie man charged in motor vehicle death
COXSACKIE – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Coxsackie man with aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a Cairo woman in a car crash on September 24. The Route 9W accident in the Town of Athens, minutes after 6 p.m.,...
Accused 77-Year-Old Drug Dealer Apprehended Near DCC Campus In Town Of Poughkeepsie
An elderly Hudson Valley man was apprehended near a college campus for alleged possession of drugs with intent to sell. Dutchess County resident Charles Faircloth, age 77, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was busted on Thursday, Nov. 3 by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Faircloth was taken...
yonkerstimes.com
Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video
A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
Man Indicted For Fatal Stabbing Of Senior Citizen In Town Of Wallkill Road Rage Incident
A Hudson Valley grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old man for manslaughter in connection with a stabbing death during a road rage incident. Orange County resident Horace Duke, of Wallkill, was indicted on Thursday, Nov. 3 for manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the Sunday, Oct. 30 incident, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
Man Busted With Crack, Cocaine During Stamford Raid, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted with alleged crack and powdered cocaine during a raid by police. The incident took place in Stamford around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Myano Lane, Apt. 103. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department, officers from the Drug...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ugly old water tank demolished
FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill
CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
