KCJJ
Transient arrested after pouring beer on IC Police officer
Pouring beer on an Iowa City Police officer’s leg led to the arrest of a local transient. An officer on foot patrol reports seeing 27-year-old Amos Lavela swaying while walking along Clinton Street in front of the Airliner just before 11:45pm on October 28th. Lavela was reportedly holding a container of Budweiser, which he was spilling onto the sidewalk due to his swaying balance.
KCJJ
Transient accused of stabbing victim in the neck at IC bus stop
A local transient faces charges that he stabbed another person in the neck at an Iowa City bus stop. Iowa City Police were called to the Boyrum Street bus stop in front of Hy-Vee just after 10:45 Friday morning. The victim reported being in a conversation with 44-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr. when Hawkins stabbed them in the neck with a sharp instrument for no apparent reason and with no warning. Hawkins later reportedly admitted to being in an argument with the person.
KCJJ
IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
Officers identified in Davenport shooting that left 1 dead last Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man convicted for school vandalism gets probation
(WHBF) — A 22-year-old Moline man convicted in connection with vandalism at Moline High has been sentenced to “second-chance” probation. Steven Anderson was sentenced Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. Earlier, Anderson was found guilty after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to...
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting
Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after admitting to selling marijuana
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a search warrant executed earlier this month turned up evidence of drug dealing. Police went to the South Van Buren residence of 24-year-old Troy Hepker in the midnight hour October 1st. The warrant covered Hepker’s residence and vehicle. After the search was executed, officers allegedly found nearly 300 grams of marijuana, drug ledgers, packaging material, and digital scales. A large amount of cash and four “scent-proof” duffel bags were also reportedly found.
ourquadcities.com
1 injured in Friday evening shooting
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday evening, Davenport Police told Local 4 News. Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1900 block of Clark Street near Wilson Elementary School for a report of gunfire. Officers found one casing at the scene. A victim with non-life-threatening injuries...
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
13-year-old boy arrested after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Halloween night after allegedly attacking a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car, according to the Davenport Police Department. Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 at about 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Ave after a...
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
ourquadcities.com
Blue Grass police chief back on duty
The Blue Grass Police Department posted Friday on Facebook that Chief Bobby Flaherty has been officially released to resume his duties as Police Chief. His administrative leave has been resolved. In late September, Mayor Brad Schutte announced that Flaherty was placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. His...
Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm
Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
