Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Lansing Places That Will Make You an Awesome Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving is right around the corner. A time to come together with family and friends and be thankful for what you have. In addition to thankfulness, family, and friends, Thanksgiving is usually filled with ample food. Like, lots and lots of food. Like, so much food that people have to undo the top button of their pants and take a little turkey nap before dessert.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
Win Tickets to See Daryl Hall & Todd Rundgren at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids
Daryl Hall & Todd Rundgren are coming to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids on November 23, 2022. Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!
Win a 4-Pack of Passes to Shipshewana on the Road
Shipshewana on the Road is coming to the Ingham County Fairgrounds on December 3-4, 2022. We've got your chance to win a 4-pack of passes! All you have to do is enter using the form below. Good luck!
Jackson’s Michigan Theatre Gets Closer to Its 100th Anniversary
Let's face it – the Michigan Theatre was the place to go if you wanted to go to the movies. This was before the Plaza Cinemas, Westwood Mall Cinemas, Goodrich Cinemas, and whatever others came and went. Sure, Jackson had the Capitol Theatre throughout most of a Boomer's young life, and before that there was the Family, Regent, Bon Ton and others. But above 'em all, the Michigan stood out like a beacon.
Did You See Jerry Seinfeld At Saginaw Twp Restaurant?
Celebrities are just like us, they eat too. Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld recently performed a show at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. Prior to his performance on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Seinfeld was spotted having breakfast at a Saginaw Township restaurant that morning. Can you imagine looking...
Six Weeks of Sunrises at 9am or Later? It’s Possible Next Year
Talking about that twice-a-year tradition of changing our clocks--either forward or back an hour. We've been springing forward and falling back for decades now, but America appears to be on the cusp of ending the biannual custom. Daylight Saving Time in Michigan and in most of the United States is...
“Too Extreme”? Michigan Political Catch Phrase Gets Roasted Online
It's the catchphrase of the midterm elections, with both sides calling the other extreme, and now a GR humor group is roasting the slogan, and churning out some funny, but true memes. It Turns Out The "Too Confusing, Too Extreme" Slogan Can Be Applied To Anything. Liberals and Conservatives alike...
There’s an Outstanding Way to Support Veterans This Saturday
I am grateful for the freedom I enjoy as an American. Freedom comes at a cost, I support the men and woment that have written a blank check to protect us. That's why it's important to me to support One of Many Veterans Motorcycle Club in Lansing. One of Many...
Hey Lansing, Are You Roadside Ready?
What is roadside ready you ask? It is probably something you have heard about since you started driving. You parents might have put a blanket, flashlight, road flares, and jumper cables in your car. All of which are good to have. You never know when you are going to need them. Snacks are a good idea too, but make sure you swap those out from time to time. Just because that Twinkie in your kit from 2018 can survive a zombie apocalypse, doesn't mean you want to eat it.
10 Lansing Body Shops You’ll Need This Deer Season
This time of year can be scary when it comes to driving your car. Deer are on the move, which means you have an increased chance of being involved in a car/deer collision. Deer can do serious damage to your car and can cause serious personal injury, even death. Last...
Scottie Hazelton May Have Saved His Job As Michigan State’s Defensive Coordinator
After Michigan State's pass defense infamously finished 2021 dead-ass last, a horrible first half of 2022 made defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton Public Enemy No. 1 for the Spartan fanbase. But over the last month, he may have saved his job. From Week 3 through Week 6, MSU absorbed lopsided losses...
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0