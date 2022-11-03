What is roadside ready you ask? It is probably something you have heard about since you started driving. You parents might have put a blanket, flashlight, road flares, and jumper cables in your car. All of which are good to have. You never know when you are going to need them. Snacks are a good idea too, but make sure you swap those out from time to time. Just because that Twinkie in your kit from 2018 can survive a zombie apocalypse, doesn't mean you want to eat it.

