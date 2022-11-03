ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing Places That Will Make You an Awesome Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. A time to come together with family and friends and be thankful for what you have. In addition to thankfulness, family, and friends, Thanksgiving is usually filled with ample food. Like, lots and lots of food. Like, so much food that people have to undo the top button of their pants and take a little turkey nap before dessert.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Jackson’s Michigan Theatre Gets Closer to Its 100th Anniversary

Let's face it – the Michigan Theatre was the place to go if you wanted to go to the movies. This was before the Plaza Cinemas, Westwood Mall Cinemas, Goodrich Cinemas, and whatever others came and went. Sure, Jackson had the Capitol Theatre throughout most of a Boomer's young life, and before that there was the Family, Regent, Bon Ton and others. But above 'em all, the Michigan stood out like a beacon.
JACKSON, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Did You See Jerry Seinfeld At Saginaw Twp Restaurant?

Celebrities are just like us, they eat too. Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld recently performed a show at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. Prior to his performance on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Seinfeld was spotted having breakfast at a Saginaw Township restaurant that morning. Can you imagine looking...
SAGINAW, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Hey Lansing, Are You Roadside Ready?

What is roadside ready you ask? It is probably something you have heard about since you started driving. You parents might have put a blanket, flashlight, road flares, and jumper cables in your car. All of which are good to have. You never know when you are going to need them. Snacks are a good idea too, but make sure you swap those out from time to time. Just because that Twinkie in your kit from 2018 can survive a zombie apocalypse, doesn't mean you want to eat it.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

10 Lansing Body Shops You’ll Need This Deer Season

This time of year can be scary when it comes to driving your car. Deer are on the move, which means you have an increased chance of being involved in a car/deer collision. Deer can do serious damage to your car and can cause serious personal injury, even death. Last...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

