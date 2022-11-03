Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
AMN vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
AMN - Free Report) and Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Wingstop (WING) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?
AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Why Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
NSP - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DPSI - Free Report) closed at $7.05, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.7%...
Zacks.com
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RIVN - Free Report) closed at $31.99, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles...
Zacks.com
Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
INTU - Free Report) closed at $361.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Latham Group (SWIM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
SWIM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
GIL - Free Report) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
Zacks.com
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
YPF - Free Report) closed at $8.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
Zacks.com
DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DOCU - Free Report) closed at $42.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Comments / 0