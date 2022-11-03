ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shopDisney’s Friends & Family Sale Is Back With 20% Off Christmas Ornaments, LEGO Sets, Matching Family PJs & More

By Kristine Fellizar
 3 days ago

Disney fans, get excited! The most wonderful time of the year is now. ShopDisney’s Friends and Family Sale is back, and you can save at least 20% off hundreds of items sitewide. We’re talking seriously good discounts like $12 Disney Princess dolls , $16 Mickey and Friends plush toys , $16 Christmas ornaments , and so much more. There are even matching holiday sweaters and pajamas for the whole family to wear. It truly is the pre-Black Friday sale you should be shopping right now.

Want to know what’s worth getting? Some of our favorite deals can be found in their Holiday Shop , which just dropped recently. It features all kinds of magical goodies for Disney-loving adults , like holiday décor, festive kitchen and dining sets, and limited edition bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, Loungefly, and BaubleBar. Many items are included in the sale , so we highly recommend checking those out.

Of course, you can’t forget about the kiddos! Dolls, actions figures, and plush toys are all included in the sale for really great prices. It’s also a great time to shop for LEGO sets as shopDisney is also holding a 20% off LEGO event which includes advent calendars and sets featuring Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Princesses and Lightyear. All you have to do is enter the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to receive your discount.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals from the shopDisney Friends and Family Sale . Check those out below.

Mickey Mouse Christmas Tree Stacking Measuring Cup Set — $28, Originally $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbPOb_0ixfjxfN00
shopDisney

The Mickey Mouse Christmas Tree Stacking Measuring Cup Set is festive, functional, and a lot of fun! It’s the perfect holiday gift for the baker in your life, and also makes a really cute decorative piece on your kitchen counter. Get it on sale today for $28.


Mickey Mouse Christmas Tree Stacking Measuring Cup Set

$28, Originally $35



Buy now

Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater for Kids — $64, Originally $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFziW_0ixfjxfN00
shopDisney

Spirit Jerseys continue to be a staple among theme park goers and are a great way to match with everyone in your party. As much as we love the original Spirit Jerseys, we can’t deny how adorable these holiday Spirit Jersey-style sweaters are. On the back, you can choose to get one that says Disneyland , Walt Disney World , or Seasons Greetings. There are sizes for the whole family . Right now, you can snag a kid’s sweater for $64.


Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater for Kids

$64, Originally $80



Buy now

Stitch Frosted Gingerbread Cookie Scented Plush — $27, Originally $34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDcT9_0ixfjxfN00
shopDisney

Think this adorable Stitch plush looks delicious? Just wait until you get a whiff of it! This new holiday addition to the Disney Munchlings line not only looks like a funnel cake, it smells like one too. It’s about 14-inches tall and reviewers say it’s super cute, soft, and cuddly. It’s originally $34, but you can snag it on sale now for $27.


Stitch Frosted Gingerbread Cookie Scented Plush

$27, Originally $34



Buy now

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Sleep Set for Adults — $48, Originally $60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DknD_0ixfjxfN00
shopDisney

If you still haven’t bought the matching pajamas your family is going to sport this holiday season, check out these Mickey Mouse flannel pjs for adults. The buttons are super cute and Mickey-shaped. Sizes range from XS to 3X. Right now, you can snag this set for under $50.


Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Sleep Set for Adults

$48, Originally $60



Buy now

Mickey Mouse Holiday ”Cheer” Sketchbook Ornament — $16, Originally $23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMO1h_0ixfjxfN00
shopDisney

Add some joy and cheer to your Christmas tree this year with these ornaments featuring classic Mickey and Minnie. They’re new additions to Disney’s Sketchbook ornament line for 2022, and feature glittered accents and a decorative arched base. The ornaments are on sale for $16, and sold separately. We highly recommend snapping up both. You can find the Minnie ornament here .


Mickey Mouse Holiday ''Cheer'' Sketchbook Ornament

$16, Originally $23



Buy now

Disney nuiMOs 12-Day Advent Calendar — $120, Originally $150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrHDh_0ixfjxfN00
shopDisney

If your kids (or you!) can’t get enough of Disney’s nuiMOs, this is one deal you don’t want to pass up. It’s a brand new advent calendar for 2022 and features two holiday-nuiMOs plushes, along with 12 days of surprises. Right now, it’s 20% off during shopDisney’s Friends and Family Sale.


Disney nuiMOs 12-Day Advent Calendar

$120, Originally $150



Buy now

LEGO XL-15 Spaceship 76832 Lightyear — $40, Originally $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLAyn_0ixfjxfN00
shopDisney

The shopDisney Friends and Family Sale is a great time to get some shopping done, especially if you’ve got a LEGO fan in your life. Right now, several LEGO sets are on sale including advent calendars and this very cool spaceship inspired by the movie Lightyear .


LEGO XL-15 Spaceship 76832 Lightyear

$40, Originally $50



Buy now

ShopDisney’s Friends and Family Sale is happening from now until November 6. That means you don’t have a lot of time to shop. So head on over to shopDisney today and take advantage of all the incredible deals.

