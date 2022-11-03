ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!

We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
104.5 The Team

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!

Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

Historic High Temps Near You! How Hot Will it Be in Upstate NY in November?

When the calendar hits November, and you're preparing to walk out the door of your home in the morning, you plan on grabbing a coat, right?. By this time of the year, it's usually pretty chilly in Upstate New York. The leaves have long-since turned colors, and are in the process of falling to the ground in bunches. We move from Halloween preparation, to Thanksgiving preparation, all with an eye on the holiday season.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!

The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
104.5 The Team

6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour

One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar

Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?

There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
NEW JERSEY STATE
104.5 The Team

Holiday Flight Out Of Albany? Here’s How To Save $100s

In the 90s, the worst thing about holiday travel was realizing you left your son at home by himself while you were traveling to Paris. In 2022, the worst thing is paying for that flight. With inflation, staffing shortages, and fuel costs the way they are, there’s no way the McCallisters could afford to fly fifteen people to Paris for Christmas.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region To Have NY’s First 100% Fiber Optic Internet City

Have you ever been sitting at home on your phone on wifi and a page takes too long to load, so you switch over to data? It’s hilarious proof that we all love faster internet. But outside of streaming Netflix in 4K, faster internet is the backbone of the modern economy’s next step as more and more business moves online.
104.5 The Team

15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy