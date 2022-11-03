Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament
LOS ANGELES -- The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
Anyone who attends the 2022 World Cup in Qatar can expect to be watched by 15,000 cameras with facial-recognition technology
"As long as there is no property damage and no one injured, we will just be watching," Hamad Al-Mohannadi, director of the command center, told AFP.
Jade Carey Adds to Medal Haul at Worlds With Vault Gold
Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
This has quickly become the key issue at COP27 -- and the most difficult to resolve
Loss and damage will be center-stage at the UN climate summit this year, as low-emitting countries inundated with floods and extreme heat are demanding developed nations pay up for this damage.
Huge fire races up 35-storey Dubai tower near Burj Khalifa
A massive fire blazed through a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.Social media videos showed flames engulfing the high-rise, located next to the world’s tallest building.While the fire had been extinguished by dawn, the outer façade of the building could be seen covered with black char marks.In the Downtown area of Dubai, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise building.A high-rise building of Emaar, the largest developer in the Arab world, is on fire.#fire #dubai #emaar #building #arab #news #downtown #massive #highrise pic.twitter.com/2jK8nYXQy8— Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) November 7, 2022"Strong fire...
EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Métiers d’Art Creates Japan-based Branch
PARIS — LVMH Métiers d’Art is expanding the scope of its fine artistry and craft techniques with the creation of LVMH Métiers d’Art Japan, the luxury group revealed Monday. The Japan-based structure will be committed “to preserving and promoting [the country’s] know-how while exposing them...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0